With roster spots at a premium, the New England Patriots might have to rework their 53-man roster.

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye runs in the pocket during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthead coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Drake Maye's spot on the roster and if the team might decide to move him to injured reserve.

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"I think right now, he's not on the reserve list, he's not on injured reserve," Vrabel said Monday. "He's on the active roster, so that's where it is today. I think that those things are obviously fluid. But we want to try to give him every opportunity that we can to be back at some point in time.