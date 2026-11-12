Patriots Get Encouraging Injury Updates at First Germany Practice

Four New England Patriots returned after missing Wednesday's practice.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler takes the field before the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After flying through the night to Germany, the New England Patriots took to the pitch for a Thursday walkthrough in Munich.

Getting ready for their Week 10 matchup with the Detroit Lions, the 5-4 Patriots have some work to do if they want to get back into the win column. Part of that is getting healthy. Injuries continue to plague this team all year and it's led to several players missing practice throughout the season. On Wednesday, before their flight, the Patriots had practice with seven players missing.

Also read Patriots Week 10 Injury Report: 7 Absent From Practice, 3 Already Ruled Out

Now in Munich, they got good news about some of those banged-up players. Tight end Cameron Latu , offensive guard Walter Rouse , safety Brenden Schooler all returned to practice after missing yesterday's session. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who missed the first practice with a knee injury, returned, but was working out by himself at the start of practice.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson makes a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Stevenson, who suffered a knee injury against the Green Bay Packers last week, would be a surprise if he ended up playing against the Lions.

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Having him back on the field in some capacity is a good sign for one of the team's most consistent players.

"There's a chance that anything could happen, but I'm not going to speculate on any of that," Mike Vrabel said when asked about if Stevenson lands on IR. "You guys are just – let's get past the injuries here. Let's try to focus on the Lions and what we need to do to try to find a way to win the game.

But the injuries and the injured reserve, I mean, if you pay attention, we don't have too many spots left here to bring guys back on injured reserve.

" If Stevenson isn't able to go, the brunt of the running game will fall on Corey Kiner and Lan Larison. Terrell Jennings is also on the practice squad as a depth option. Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson makes a catch past New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III in the first half at Gillette Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHenderson has dealt with a neurological health scare that sent him to the hospital It's been a trying season for Brown and Davis, who have spent a lot of time trying to get healthy at different points in the year.

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"I'm excited to get ready for the Lions," Vrabel said. "That's it. It's what we were trying to do before. I think it was good to be able to get in here Tuesday afternoon to kind of get a jump start on things, understand the schedule and how we're traveling and the intent of it.

It's another good football team, so that's where our focus is.

" Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! Ethan Hurwitz is the publisher and on-site beat reporter for Patriots on SI. He has both a bachelor's and master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle's sports coverage for nearly three years.

He also worked as a news writer for WHDH-TV in Boston for more than a year before officially joining the Patriots beat ahead of the 2026 season.