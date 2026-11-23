The New England Patriots are moving up in the AFC playoff standings following simultaneous losses by key competitors including the Steelers, Ravens, and Raiders, creating a favorable scenario for a wild card berth despite recent defensive struggles.

The New England Patriots are seizing a crucial opportunity in the increasingly competitive AFC playoff race, gaining significant ground after a series of victories by their direct rivals on a recent Sunday.

Rival Defeats Aid Patriots Playoffs

With the postseason push intensifying, three teams that have been competing with New England for potential wild card spots all suffered defeats. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Las Vegas Raiders all lost their respective games, creating a favorable landscape for the Patriots to potentially steal a playoff position as the calendar transitions into the final months of the regular season.

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This development is particularly significant because the Patriots have already faced both the Steelers and the Raiders earlier in the current campaign, giving them a structural advantage in tiebreaker scenarios. While the Patriots themselves are navigating a challenging period marked by defensive vulnerabilities that have seen them allow eighty points over a rough two-week stretch, the losses of their conference competitors provide a tangible path forward.

The strategic implications of these results could loom large when the standings are finalized in December and January, as every win becomes exponentially more valuable in the tight conference hierarchy. A pivotal moment in this realignment occurred during the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, where former Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III orchestrated a surprising upset.

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Milton Leads Eagles Upset

Milton, who was originally drafted by New England in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, led the Eagles to a hard-fought 19-16 victory on the road. Despite Pittsburgh holding a better overall record at the time, their offense struggled to keep pace with the Eagles, and the loss dropped them to just one game above the Patriots in the standings.

Milton completed eleven of twenty-one passes for one hundred forty-one yards, showcasing the potential that New England originally identified in him. The Steelers were further hampered by the ejection of wide receiver D.K. Metcalf in the second half, which disrupted their offensive rhythm. This victory for an NFC team over an AFC opponent not only impacted the Steelers but also indirectly aided the Patriots.

Should Pittsburgh and New England finish the season with identical records, the head-to-head tiebreaker would favor the Patriots, potentially elevating them in the final standings and securing a more desirable playoff seed. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders also failed to secure victories, further enhancing the Patriots' position. The Ravens, led by former Patriot Jacoby Brissett, fell to the Carolina Panthers in a chaotic 35-33 contest filled with turnovers and trick plays.

Raiders Waste Comeback Chance

Brissett's team was ultimately sealed out by a pick-six from Tyrel Dodson, extending the Ravens' six-game losing streak and pushing them further below .500 with a 4-6 record. The Patriots and Ravens do not play each other this season, meaning their paths to the postseason will likely cross only in the wild card picture.

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On the other side of the conference, the Las Vegas Raiders, featuring first overall pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza, squandered a historic 17-0 comeback attempt against the Denver Broncos. Despite Mendoza lighting up the scoreboard in a previous win at Gillette Stadium, the Raiders dropped to 4-7 after a 38-24 loss. With the Cleveland Browns also on bye, Sunday proved to be a net-positive day for New England.

As the team looks ahead to winnable games against the Chargers, Jets, and Dolphins, the convergence of rivals losing provides a realistic, albeit difficult, pathway to securing the sixth or seventh seed in a highly volatile AFC landscape.