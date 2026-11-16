Patriots Fall to Lions as Injuries Plague DeVito and Maye

New England Patriots suffer a heavy defeat against the Detroit Lions in Munich, exacerbated by significant injuries to key players like Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito.

The New England Patriots dropped to a .500 record on November 15, 2026, following a challenging defeat against the Detroit Lions at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Head Coach Mike Vrabel addressed the team's struggles, acknowledging that offensive inefficiencies and mounting injuries have compounded the squad's difficulties in the 2026 NFL season. The loss highlights a fragile roster that is currently navigating a severe injury crisis affecting multiple starters across both offense and defense.

Injury Crisis Hits DeVito and Maye

Quarterback Tommy DeVito started the game for New England, throwing during the third quarter while under pressure from the Lions' defensive line. However, the most significant blow came later when Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Derrick Moore and linebacker Derrick Barnes during the first quarter. Coach Vrabel stated they would need to run additional tests to determine the severity of Maye's injury and when he might return. This development is particularly damaging for a team that already faces a lengthy list of unavailable players, forcing younger replacements to step into high-pressure roles with little preparation.

Also read Drake Maye and Aidan Hutchinson Injured in Patriots-Lions Game in Germany

A.J. Brown Underperforms in Debut Season

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder, has struggled to justify the high cost. The 29-year-old has appeared in four games this season, recording just 11 receptions for 128 yards and zero touchdowns on 26 targets. During the match in Munich, Brown caught two passes for 27 yards but also committed a drop on a routine play. Coach Vrabel noted that Brown was unable to finish the drive and promised to evaluate the situation upon the team's return, emphasizing that the veteran receiver has yet to become the top pass-catching threat the Patriots expected.

Offensive Rhythm Eludes Tommy DeVito

Tommy DeVito finished his start with 81 passing yards on 24 attempts, marking the lowest yardage total for a Patriots single-game passing leader since Mac Jones threw for only 19 yards on three attempts against the Buffalo Bills on December 6, 2021. DeVito threw a critical interception into coverage with a clean pocket and open receivers available, a play that highlighted the team's lack of offensive rhythm. He admitted that the offense never got going, suffering from too many three-and-out drives. Even their only touchdown drive required 16 plays and was marred by errors, underscoring the persistent issues in executing sustained offensive campaigns.

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Running Backs Struggle to Find Traction

The ground game provided little relief, with running back Corey Kiner gaining just 25 yards on 10 attempts. Another back, Stevenson, fared even worse, accumulating only four yards on six rushes for an average of 0.7 yards per carry. Stevenson also contributed minimally in the passing game with one catch for a single yard. He reflected on the loss by stating that the unit did not play well enough across offense, defense, and special teams. The running backs' inability to move the ball effectively forced the passing game into predictable situations, further aiding the Detroit Lions' defensive strategy.

Defensive Lapses Allow Key Lions Touchdown

On the defensive side, cornerback Christian Gonzalez allowed a 56-yard catch-and-run touchdown to Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during the third quarter. Despite the play being memorable for its embarrassment, Gonzalez did record his first interception of the season. Coach Vrabel explained that Gonzalez slipped after the catch, leaving him without support to bring down the receiver. While the touchdown was a low point, the coaching staff pointed to the interception as a positive response from the young defender, who managed to challenge his opponent and force a turnover despite the significant yardage given up in the previous sequence.