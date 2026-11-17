New England Patriots weigh re-signing Jimmy Garoppolo to replace injured rookie QB Jayden Maye, with Head Coach Mike Vrabel keeping options open.

The New England Patriots are actively evaluating the possibility of re-signing former quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to address critical depth concerns following an injury to starter Jayden Maye. The decision comes as Head Coach Mike Vrabel and the front office seek a reliable leader to guide the team through the remainder of the season. While rookie Jayden Maye remains the primary option, the recent injury situation has forced the coaching staff to look toward experienced veterans who can immediately contribute to their playoff aspirations.

Vrabel Open to Garoppolo Discussions

Head Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that the organization is open to discussing Garoppolo's return, despite the quarterback currently being unavailable. When asked about the possibility of bringing the former second overall pick back to New England, Vrabel stated that he does not see that happening immediately, but the team will hold conversations and review the situation. This cautious approach suggests that while Garoppolo is on the radar, no final decision has been finalized and the current roster remains under review.

Also read Drake Maye and Aidan Hutchinson Injured in Patriots-Lions Game in Germany

McDaniels System Familiarity Key Factor

Garoppolo presents a unique advantage due to his extensive familiarity with Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels' complex offensive system. Having spent the first three-plus seasons of his career with the Patriots under McDaniels, and later working with him in Las Vegas in 2023, Garoppolo possesses an intimate understanding of the team's terminology and playbook. This experience contrasts with current roster members Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton, who, while knowledgeable, lack the proven track record of operating this specific system at a high level in professional games. McDaniels values quarterbacks who can process the defense quickly, a skill Garoppolo demonstrated throughout his tenure.

Age and Recent Performance Concerns

Despite his systemic familiarity, Garoppolo faces significant hurdles regarding his age and recent on-field productivity. The thirty-five-year-old quarterback has contemplated retirement and has not started a game since 2024. His last substantial workload occurred in 2023 with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he completed 110 of 169 passes for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions in seven games before suffering injuries that led to his benching. Since that period, he has not recorded any productive snaps, raising questions about his current physical condition and readiness for NFL competition.

Advertisement

Roster Dynamics and Contract Implications

The Patriots recently agreed to a two-year extension with Tommy DeVito to secure him as the clear number two quarterback, creating a potential conflict if Garoppolo were to be signed. Bringing in a veteran with starting experience who might expect to compete for the top job could complicate the dynamic with DeVito and Behren Morton. Furthermore, signing Garoppolo to a starter's contract might not align with the team's financial strategy, especially when cheaper alternatives like Will Levis, who is currently on the New York Jets practice squad, remain available. The team must weigh the value of Garoppolo's experience against the cost and roster stability provided by their current young options.

Postseason Hopes and Team Outlook

The New England Patriots currently hold a 5-5 record and believe their roster is capable of making a playoff run despite a brutal injury list. The team still harbors hopes of a successful second-half stretch, and the potential addition of a Super Bowl starter like Garoppolo could serve as a catalyst for their postseason push. While Jayden Maye is the current starter, the injury situation has opened the door for a veteran presence to stabilize the offense. If Garoppolo is deemed the best path to securing a playoff berth, the Patriots may feel compelled to make the move, viewing it as a low-risk, high-reward scenario given the team's current standing and playoff expectations.