Patriots' Drake Maye could miss the rest of season with fractured ankle: Report

The Patriots quarterback stayed in Germany after Sunday's game 'out of caution,' coach Mike Vrabel said.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Maye remained in Germany after Sunday's game"out of caution" and he'll have further testing once he returns to the U.S.."He'll be traveling back here shortly.

But just wanted to make sure that everything was good for him to travel back and safely. The things that go around injuries and just wanted to make sure everything was in line for him to travel, and it seems like he is. He'll be returning here, I think, shortly.

Also read Detroit Lions Defeat New England Patriots 35-10 in Munich as Drake Maye Suffers Ankle Injury

"The Lions edge rusher was then injured during his celebration after the sack, and is believed to have suffered a season-ending torn ACL, Rapoport said. Asked about Maye's status after the game, Vrabel said he “couldn’t play, couldn’t run, couldn’t do whatever he needed to do to play quarterback, to protect himself, to execute, or function at that level. ” He called it “a low leg injury.

Advertisement

” Maybe was replaced by backup Tommy DeVito, who completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards with one interception and a late fourth-quarter touchdown pass as the Patriots went on toNew England is on its bye in Week 11 before heading to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in Week 12. Aside from DeVito, the only other quarterback on the roster is seventh-round rookie Behren Morton.

Aidan Hutchinson’s knee injury adds another chapter to the NFL’s strange history of players getting hurt while celebrating.