Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to pass the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half at Gillette Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectAfter the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, it was announced that starting quarterback Justin Herbert was in concussion protocol and was being evaluated for a concussion. Because of the five-step plan that's in place for any player in the protocol, that puts Herbert's game status for Week 12 in the air.

Also read Can the Chargers ‘do it again’ and win their 2nd game?

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei throws the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Uiagalelei was signed by Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent last season and spent all of 2025 on the practice squad. The 25-year-old inked a futures contract with the team in January after the season.

This past summer, Uiagalelei was competing with former first round pick Trey Lance for the QB2 job, losing out and getting released during roster cuts. Lance was later placed on IR in October and Uiagalelei made the leap to the backup role. He hasn't played much since entering the league. In Week 9 against the Houston Texans, he went 2-for-7 with 24 yards and one passing touchdown in injury relief for Herbert.

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That's been the only game action he's gotten in a regular season/playoff game. This week could be a tough test for him, considering how — on paper — the Patriots defense can make things difficult for opposing quarterbacks. The last two weeks, however, the Patriots allowed 45 and 35 points to the Packers and Lions, respectively. After coming off a bye week, that group should be ready to go if they're lined up against Uiagalelei.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectis now becoming more and more obvious. The Patriots sit at 5-5 and are without Drake Maye for the foreseeable future.

The Chargers' 1-9 is tied for the worse in the NFL and now they'll also potentially have to start a backup. This has all the makings for being a wonky game for both sides, and a real opportunity for DeVito to prove toAs a backup, he's made appearances in three games this season, completing 16 passes on 32 attempts for 132 yards and one touchdown. He also threw an interception two weeks ago against Detroit across the middle.

We'll learn more about Herbert's status as the week progresses, but for now, time to pencil in DeVito vs. Uiagalelei into your scorecards. Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! Ethan Hurwitz is the publisher and on-site beat reporter for Patriots on SI.

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He has both a bachelor's and master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle's sports coverage for nearly three years. He also worked as a news writer for WHDH-TV in Boston for more than a year before officially joining the Patriots beat ahead of the 2026 season.