Patriots CB Marcellas Dial Has Encouraging Injury Update

Last season's ACL tear is in the rearview mirror for the New England Patriots defensive back.

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Imagescornerback Marcellas Dial had the worst possible 2025 season an athlete can have: A torn ACL before the first snap of the season. , who would bound for a larger role on defense and special teams after a solid rookie season. Instead of preparing to be one of the Patriots' top gunners, he was relegated to the sideline, rehabbing his left knee.

Now as he prepares for his return to the field, Dial is more than confident about how he's feeling heading into the summer months. Speaking to Patriots On SI atDial Will Be Ready To Go This Summer "I wouldn't say I'm 100%, but I know once camp comes around, I'm gonna be more than 100%," Dial said.

"Like I said, I feel great. My knee doesn't hurt, I don't feel any pain whenever I'm doing anything.

" Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. stops Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins near the end zone in the fist half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images A sixth round pick in 2024, Dial is one of three drafted players remaining from that year's draft class .

He's been limited during OTAs this spring, working off to the side during team drills. But there's a reason for that.

"I'm limited just to be on the safe side, but I very well could be out there competing right now," Dial said. "Just to be on the safe side, I'm waiting for camp just to make sure that I'm fully there, but like I said, I feel great. I feel great, I'm ready to go.

", who hadn't gone through an injury of that magnitude before. He wasn't sure what would come from it or if he'd return to the player he once was at South Carolina.

"At first ... I don't know if I'm gonna ever be the same, I don't know if I'm gonna ever feel good again, like it was just like an uphill battle at first," Dial said.

"As far as the last couple months, everything has been just like stacking. Stacking days, stacking days ... The process has been very smooth. I've been learning stuff about myself Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images "I've been gaining more confidence, and now I'm just ready to go out there and perform," he continued.

"Being away from the game for so long, it kind of wakes you up. So now I got a different kind of gratitude.

"is sporting a sleeve on his left leg. He's also got the support of his family helping through the rehab process. As a husband and father, Dial has been able to lean on his loved ones as he makes his return to the Patriots.

"Even in your weakest moment, you still have to be strong because you got people around you that's looking up to you, expecting you to be there for them, day in and day out," he said. "Whenever it first happened, I was devastated just because, like, this is my first big injury, first time I ever been away from the game. ...

Having my family around was the biggest part that helped me through it, because, like I said, I still had show up and be there for them, even whenever I couldn't be there for myself.

" Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick.

Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.





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