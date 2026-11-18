The defending AFC champions are spiraling.

The Patriots lost quarterback Drake Maye to what the team fears to be during Sunday’s brutal loss to the Lions, forcing them to leave him in Germany for an extra day for testing.

, who also exited on Sunday with a hamstring injury in just his fourth game of the season. They’re banged up at other positions as well. New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to the media after an NFL game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Also read Patriots Evaluate Jimmy Garoppolo as Quarterback Option Amid Maye Injury

ESPN reporter Dan Graziano labeled it a “total meltdown” in New England and noted the “vibes are not good”Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is facing increased scrutiny after a scandal involving reporter Dianna Russini dragged his reputation through the mud.

“Vrabel is known for culture-building and tough-minded defense, and cracks in the foundation are showing on both fronts,” Fowler wrote. “Vrabel admitted Monday that the Lions played harder than New England, which is telling. Rarely do you hear that about a Vrabel-coached team. ”The Patriots seemed to have to righted the season with four wins in five games — but have since dropped three of four, including giving up 80 points in back-to-back losses to the Packers and Lions.

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New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye walks on the sideline after an injury during an NFL football game in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

“This year, attrition and a tough slate have shaken the team at the core,” Fowler wrote. “Combine all of that with Vrabel seemingly struggling to motivate the team to play above its current lot, and the playoff hopes look bleak.

”Even with their struggles, the Patriots sit at second in the AFC East at 5-5, but upcoming contests against the Bills, Vikings, Chiefs, and Broncos might make it tough for them to overcome all of their woes and sneak into the playoff picture come January.