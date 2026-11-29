Patrick Stewart played CIA Captain Avery Bullock in American Dad for over 21 years, surpassing his iconic tenure as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Patrick Stewart has delivered numerous unforgettable performances throughout his distinguished career, yet one of his most enduring roles is not the dignified space captain he is best known for. While fans worldwide remember him as the refined Starfleet officer, the actor has spent significantly more time voicing a completely different character in a long-running animated sitcom.

The contrast between these two personas is stark. Stewart spent seven years portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation, a role that defined 1990s science fiction. However, his voice work in American Dad as the grotesque and amoral Avery Bullock has lasted much longer.

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Stewart's Role Duration in American Dad

Patrick Stewart has voiced the character Avery Bullock for approximately 21 consecutive years since the show premiered in 2005. American Dad has aired over 400 episodes across its run on FOX and TBS, providing Stewart with a career-spanning opportunity that far exceeded his live-action television commitments.

By the time of the article, this two-decade engagement had already outlasted the original Star Trek: The Next Generation series, which ran for seven seasons. The longevity of his commitment to Seth MacFarlane's animated satire makes Bullock the longest-lasting small-screen role of Stewart's entire career.

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Comedic Subversion of Picard's Dignity

Writers intentionally crafted Avery Bullock to subvert Stewart's established image as a serious, Shakespearean-trained actor. The character is a hedonistic, hard-partying CIA Captain who serves as a grotesque foil to the noble Jean-Luc Picard.

Bullock is portrayed as a habitual liar, an abuser of hard drugs, and a cad who engages in morally repugnant behavior, including sleeping with his employees. Stewart delivers these filthy lines with the same gravitas and vocal control he applied to Picard, creating a hilarious dissonance that audiences have enjoyed for over two decades.

Cultural Shift from Parody to Mainstay

When Stewart began voicing Bullock in 2005, the public memory of Star Trek was still fresh. The franchise had recently released the film Star Trek: Nemesis and retained strong cultural visibility through previous movies. This timing allowed the joke of Stewart playing a trashy caricature of his famous role to land effectively with audiences.

Over time, the dynamic shifted. Much like how The Boys evolved from a parody into a cultural giant, Avery Bullock became a recognizable icon in his own right. The character's absurdity and Stewart's committed performance ensured that Bullock achieved the same level of fame as Picard.

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The relationship between the actor and the franchise creator has remained productive. Seth MacFarlane, who later directed the Star Trek-inspired series The Orville, used his continued casting of Stewart to poke fun at the actor's legacy. This ironic reuse of Stewart's fame resulted in a role that has inadvertently outlived the very persona it was built to mock.