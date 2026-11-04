Patrick Stewart Never Reunited With Donna Murphy In The Gilded Age

Sir Patrick Stewart died in October 2026 before The Gilded Age Season 4 began. The article explores why he never guest-starred and missed a reunion with Donna Murphy.

Sir Patrick Stewart never appeared in HBO's The Gilded Age, leaving a potential reunion with former co-star Donna Murphy unrealized. Stewart passed away on October 28, 2026, at the age of 86. His death occurred just days before the fourth season of The Gilded Age premiered on November 1, 2026. The show instantly became the number one most-watched television series in the United States and worldwide according to FlixPatrol data.

Stewart Career And Star Trek Legacy

Patrick Stewart redefined the archetype of a science fiction captain when he was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in 1987. He brought Royal Shakespeare Company training to Star Trek: The Next Generation. His authoritative baritone voice conveyed wisdom and intellectual depth. He also portrayed Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise. Stewart was known for playing refined gentlemen who demonstrated trustworthy leadership.

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Gilded Age Casting And Murphy Connection

The Gilded Age creator Julian Fellowes did not cast Patrick Stewart in any capacity. Fellowes may not have known about Stewart's previous film work with Donna Murphy. Murphy stars as Caroline Schermerhorn Astor, known as Mrs. Astor, in the period drama. She previously played Anij, an immortal Ba'ku woman, in the 1998 film Star Trek: Insurrection. Captain Picard had a romantic relationship with Anij in that movie. A reunion between Stewart and Murphy would have been a significant event for fans of both franchises.

Production Conflicts And Logistics

Multiple logistical factors prevented Stewart from joining The Gilded Age cast. The first two seasons of the drama overlapped with the production schedule of Star Trek: Picard. Stewart headlined that series which concluded in 2023. He also preferred to film productions near his Los Angeles home. The Gilded Age films its scenes in New York. This geographic difference created significant scheduling complications. Stewart remained active in acting roles until near the end of his life.

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Previous Star Trek Time Travel Episodes

Star Trek: The Next Generation previously visited the Gilded Age in a 1992 two-part episode. The storyline involved time travel to 1893 San Francisco. This location is on the West Coast, unlike the East Coast setting of the HBO series. The USS Enterprise-D crew searched for shapeshifting aliens. They encountered historical figures such as Mark Twain and Jack London. Lieutenant Commander Data posed as a French inventor during the mission. The timeframe of 1893 is close to the 1883 start date of The Gilded Age.

Missed Opportunities For Fans

Stewart would likely have played an original character rather than a historical figure. The Gilded Age has featured British actors in the past. Taissa Farming plays Gladys Russell who becomes Duchess of Buckingham. A pairing of Stewart and Murphy would have combined two major star properties. Fans consider this a missed opportunity for television history. Stewart's health may have become an issue during the third or fourth seasons. He did not take other acting roles in the three years before his death. He played Professor X one final time in Avengers: Doomsday. The potential reunion remains a fantasy for loyal viewers.