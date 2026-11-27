Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shares anecdotes about Patrick Stewart's final MCU appearance and his readiness to discuss Star Trek spoilers on set.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) community is mourning the loss of Patrick Stewart following confirmation of his recent passing. His death has deeply affected the industry, particularly given his iconic status as Professor X. This event underscores the significance of his contributions to both the X-Men franchise and the broader MCU. His role in the upcoming film " Deadpool & Wolverine" marks his final appearance in the franchise, providing a poignant conclusion to his tenure as the mutant leader.

Kevin Feige Shares Set Anecdotes

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently disclosed a humorous behind-the-scenes story regarding Stewart's final appearance in the MCU. The incident occurred during the production of a movie in which Stewart played a variant of Professor X. Feige, a known enthusiast of "Star Trek," found himself seeking details about the popular television series from the actor. This request was unexpected given Stewart's legendary status and the usual discretion maintained by actors regarding their other projects.

Also read Avengers Doomsday Directors Honor Patrick Stewart's Final Challenging Performance

Stewart Volunteered Star Trek Details

Contrary to typical industry norms, Patrick Stewart did not withhold information when Feige asked for answers. Instead, the actor readily offered spoilers for the show to the Marvel Studios chief. Feige had to intervene and tell Stewart to stop sharing these details because he was genuinely enjoying the series. This interaction highlights a friendly and open dynamic between the two powerful figures on set, bridging the gap between Marvel and Star Trek fandoms.

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Impact on X-Men Narrative

Stewart's portrayal of Professor X in previous MCU appearances, particularly in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," ended with a dramatic and tragic moment. In that film, Scarlet Witch snapped his neck to demonstrate her immense power. While effective for the plot, this fate disappointed many X-Men fans who hoped for more heroic moments for the character. The upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine" is expected to provide a more substantial send-off for the actor, allowing Professor X to shine in his final cinematic outing.

Future of the Character in MCU

The conclusion of "Deadpool & Wolverine" will mark the end of Stewart's involvement in the MCU. Fans are hopeful that the film will deliver major moments of heroism for the character, honoring the actor's long and respected career. Although his time in the franchise is ending, his legacy as a pioneer of the role remains intact. The film serves as a fitting tribute to a star who has been a cornerstone of both the X-Men and Marvel universes for decades.