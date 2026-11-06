Jonathan Frakes Reveals Star Trek Cast Knew Patrick Stewart Was Dying From Alzheimer's

Sir Patrick Stewart died at 86 on October 28, 2026, and Jonathan Frakes says several Star Trek: The Next Generation castmates knew he had been unwell.

Jonathan Frakes has confirmed that the full main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation knew about Patrick Stewart's deteriorating health prior to his passing. The actor died on October 28, 2026, at age 86 after a brief journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. His family never publicly disclosed the specific nature of his illness until after his death.

Frakes discussed the situation in an interview on KTLA while supporting PanCan advocacy work. He explained that while millions of fans were shocked by the news, it was not a surprise to those who worked closely with Stewart. The cast had maintained their close bond for nearly four decades since first meeting in 1987.

Also read Patrick Stewart Passes Away at 86, Leaving Unique Star Trek Legacy

The core group including Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, and LeVar Burton shared dinners and holidays together. They kept Stewart's condition private out of respect for his family's wishes. This secrecy contributed to the public perception that the illness came as a sudden blow to everyone.

Frakes described the relationship between the actors as more than just colleagues on a set. He noted that many television productions do not foster such deep personal connections. However, the Star Trek team functioned as a genuine family unit for forty years.

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Marina Sirtis posted an emotional farewell on Instagram honoring her longtime friend. She stated that the cast would hold Stewart forever in their hearts. Her message served as one of the most personal tributes from his television family during this difficult time.

Gates McFadden wrote for Variety praising Stewart's portrayal of Jean-Luc Picard. She highlighted how the character cared deeply about the ethics of his actions. McFadden described the result as eloquence, seriousness, and intellect that resonated globally.

LeVar Burton echoed these sentiments by calling Stewart a soul rich in talent. He mentioned that despite his dignified roles, Stewart was the silliest among the knights they knew. This duality defined his legacy beyond just acting achievements.

Stewart is the first main actor from TNG to die and the first Captain to pass away. His loss affects fans who followed him in X-Men and stage performances. Tributes continue to pour in from industry legends like Sir Ian McKellan.

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The cast's awareness underscores the depth of their professional and personal ties. It also highlights the privacy Stewart maintained regarding his final months. This decision allowed him to focus on his health without media intrusion.

His contributions to science fiction and theater remain unmatched. The upcoming seasons of other Star Trek series will reflect on his enduring influence. Fans worldwide mourn the loss of a true icon of entertainment.