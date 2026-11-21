Sir Patrick Stewart has passed away at his Los Angeles home at the age of 83, with his social media confirming the cause as complications from Alzheimer's and Lewy body dementia. Celebrated for his decades-long career across film and television, including his iconic roles in Star Trek and X-Men, Stewart was remembered by colleagues like William Shatner as a magnificent actor and friend.

in his Los Angeles home. His death was confirmed by a statement on his social media, which added that the cause was “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and lewy body dementia.

”, lists cardiopulmonary arrest as his cause of death, and neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body as an underlying condition. TMZ was first to , was adored by his collaborators and the public alike. Stewart’s career spanned decades with work across more than five dozen films and over 50 television appearances, fromSome Gamers Are Pissed That ‘GTA VI’ Makes Them Be Nice to Their GirlfriendIn 1966, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company and he remained with the storied company until 1982.

Also read Patrick Stewart Death Confirmed: SNL Tribute and Cause of Death Revealed

During his tenure at the Royal Shakespeare Company, Stewart featured in numerous productions, includingfranchise.

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“Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor,” wrote Shatner. “From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. ”Amid Legal Controversy, Christie’s Withdraws Frida Kahlo Painting Hours Before Auction Why ‘GTA’ Has Never Been Adapted for Film or TV: ‘We Prefer to Control Our Own Destiny,’ Take-Two CEO SaysHurry!

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