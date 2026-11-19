Sir Patrick Stewart died at age 86 from Lewy body dementia. William Shatner and family mourn the actor. His remains underwent alkaline hydrolysis on November 3.

Legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86, a fact confirmed by his death certificate which lists cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body as the primary causes. This progressive condition, which affects memory, thinking, and movement, marks the second most common form of dementia after Alzheimer's disease. The news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, prompting an outpouring of grief from former colleagues and fans worldwide.

William Shatner Mourns Colleague's Passing

William Shatner, the 95-year-old actor who shared the bridge of the Enterprise with Stewart in Star Trek, took to X on Thursday, October 29, to express his profound sorrow. Shatner described Stewart as a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor who brought intelligence and grace to every role. The veteran star highlighted the emotional weight of the loss, noting the heartbreaking nature of the past week for those who knew the icon personally. His tribute emphasized the enduring legacy of Stewart's performances on stage and screen.

Also read Patrick Stewart and Avery Brooks Direct Star Trek Penultimate Episodes

SNL Tribute and Viral Musical Moments

Saturday Night Live honored the late actor by reairing a clip from his February 5, 1994, hosting stint on the NBC sketch comedy show. The broadcast featured Stewart enthusiastically introducing the night's musical guests, Salt-N-Pepa, in a segment that has recently gone viral among viewers. The clip serves as a testament to Stewart's charismatic presence and his ability to connect with diverse audiences across generations. This retrospective highlight reinforces his status as a cultural staple in television history.

Alkaline Hydrolysis and Family Mourning

Stewart's remains were processed through alkaline hydrolysis, also known as water cremation, on November 3. This method utilizes water and chemicals rather than flames to return the body to its basic elements. His spokesperson shared a poignant statement about the final moments, describing Stewart as being held in the warm embrace of family and friends. The ceremony included live music, prayer, and a mix of tears and laughter, reflecting the profound emotion Stewart inspired throughout his life of devotion to his craft.

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Personal Tributes and Public Grief

Ozell, 47, published a heartfelt message on November 10, describing the grief as coming in waves but also expressing deep gratitude for their authentic connection. She stated that they left nothing unsaid and that Stewart had changed her for the better forever. The public response to the death has been overwhelming, with fans expressing sincere condolences that have moved the family deeply. Ozell's words highlight the personal impact Stewart had on those closest to him beyond his public persona.

Legacy of Intelligence and Grace

The death certificate formally records the neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body as a contributing factor to the cardiopulmonary arrest that ended his life. This diagnosis aligns with the gradual decline in mental abilities that characterizes the disease. Stewart's family noted the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, citing it as an enduring reminder of his invincible grace. The confirmation of these medical details provides closure to the circumstances surrounding the final days of the acclaimed Shakespearean and screen actor.