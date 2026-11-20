Patrick Stewart's death certificate confirms Alzheimer's and Lewy body dementia as causes of death, revealing his remains underwent alkaline hydrolysis on November 3.

Official documents released regarding the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart have provided a detailed medical account of his final days and specified the method used to handle his remains. The death certificate, which became public following his earlier announcement, confirms that the legendary actor died from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia at the age of 86. This documentation fills in specific medical gaps left by his family's initial statement, which described only a brief journey with the illnesses without listing specific clinical causes.

Sir Patrick Stewart died on October 29, 2024, after a career that spanned nearly six decades across stage, television, and film. The death certificate explicitly lists cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body as contributing factors to his passing. Lewy body dementia is a progressive form of the condition that significantly impairs memory, thinking, and movement. This official record validates the earlier statements from his family, who had described his final period as a poignant journey marked by the presence of loved ones.

Also read Patrick Stewart’s body underwent water cremation days after his heartbreaking death at 86

The document further reveals that Sir Patrick Stewart's remains underwent alkaline hydrolysis on November 3, 2024. This process, commonly referred to as water cremation, utilizes water and chemicals to facilitate decomposition rather than relying on fire. The use of this specific method for the actor's remains was not mentioned in the initial social media announcement but is now part of the permanent public record. This technique offers an alternative to traditional cremation, aligning with modern preferences for eco-friendly disposition methods.

Sir Patrick Stewart's family announced his death on his official social media page on October 29, stating that friends and family held him in a warm embrace. They noted that his final moments were surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, and laughter, providing a personal counterpoint to the clinical details now found in the certificate. The entertainment industry responded with widespread tributes from colleagues who had worked alongside him or counted him as a friend.

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Ian McKellen, Seth MacFarlane, Gates McFadden, Kevin Fiege, and Hugh Jackman were among those who paid tribute after the announcement. Each had worked alongside Stewart or counted him as a friend. The iconic actor built a reputation for strong performances in almost every part he accepted. Star Trek and X-Men made him a household name, yet he also spent years with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for a television adaptation of Moby-Dick. His trophy case included three Olivier Awards and a Grammy, which he won in 1995. The 2000 X-Men film and returned to the role across later installments. His turn as Captain Jean-Luc Picard carried him through seven television seasons and several features. He later played Picard again in a Paramount+ series that wrapped its final season in April 2023.

The actor's final role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard concluded with a Paramount+ series that wrapped its final season in April 2023. Following his death, a 1990s comedy film starring Sir Patrick Stewart has become available to stream for free, allowing new audiences to access his work. His wife, Sunny Ozell, has been in deep mourning, sharing reflections on Instagram as fans continue to process the loss of one of the most respected figures in modern cinema.

Patrick Stewart's wife Sunny Ozell honors their nearly 20 years of love in a moving tribute. In a recent Instagram post, the singer-songwriter shared her grief and gratitude for their time together. All 13 Star Trek movies will be available to stream free very soon in honor of Patrick Stewart. Iconic roles defined the careers of the best Patrick Stewart movies and TV shows.

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Patrick Stewart was one of the most respected actors of his generation. On October 28, Stewart died at his home. The medical details now confirm the specific progression of his decline. The alkaline hydrolysis method was chosen respectfully by his family. This final chapter of his life is now fully documented for history.