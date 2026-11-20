We now have the official cause of death for Sir Patrick Stewart.

‘Star Trek,’ ‘X-Men’ & ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Stars Remember Patrick Stewart: “A Singular Talent, A Generous Collaborator & A True Gentleman” The death certificate also lists cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body — a progressive form of dementia that affects memory, thinking and movement, according to TMZ.

The family statement announcing his death noted that his passing followed “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. ” Stewart was 86. Stewart, whose career spanned nearly six decades, was a three-time Olivier Award winner and a Tony Award nominee for his stage work, including numerous Shakespeare productions. He won a Grammy in 1995 and received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for his work across television and film.

Advertisement

, ensuring his place in TV history and the pop culture landscape. He played the USS Enterprise captain on the popular syndicated drama for seven seasons from 1987-94 and several film installments, beginning with‘Green Room’ Writer/Director Recalls How Patrick Stewart “Saved The Day” When Film Was Almost Axed, Would Tell Fans: “Don’t Root For The Nazis”Ian McKellen Pays Tribute To Patrick Stewart: “He Wore His Heart On His Sleeve”Medical Drama ‘Dr. Lucia’ In Works From Justin Hartley; Writer & Producers Set