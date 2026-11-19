Patrick Stewart and Avery Brooks both directed the second-to-last episodes of their respective Star Trek series, leaving a unique legacy as actor-directors under Rick Berman.

Patrick Stewart and Avery Brooks, two of the most iconic captains in science fiction history, share a distinct professional achievement beyond their acting roles. Both stars served as directors for the final episodes of their respective television series during the 1990s era of Star Trek. This unique collaboration occurred under the executive leadership of Rick Berman, who established a training program that allowed lead actors to learn the craft of directing.

Actor-Directors in the 1990s Era

During the 1990s, Rick Berman oversaw a creative environment where actors could transition behind the camera to gain experience. Patrick Stewart directed five episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, beginning with the fourth-season installment titled In Theory. He continued this work in the fifth season with Hero Worship and helmed the sixth-season episode A First Full of Datas, which remains one of the most popular entries in the series. Stewart also directed the seventh-season episode Phantasm.

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Avery Brooks similarly stepped into the director chair for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, starting with the second-season episode Tribunal. While playing Commander Benjamin Sisko, who was promoted to Captain in season three, Brooks directed a total of nine episodes. His directorial portfolio includes The Abandoned, Fascination, Improbable Cause, Rejoined, Body Parts, Ties of Blood and Water, and the highly acclaimed Far Beyond the Stars.

Directing the Penultimate Episodes

In a notable coincidence, both actors directed the penultimate episodes of their respective series. Patrick Stewart directed Preemptive Strike, the second-to-last episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. This episode focused on Lieutenant Ro Laren, played by Michelle Forbes, as she faced a pivotal decision to betray Starfleet and her mentor, Captain Picard, by joining the Maquis. Stewart appeared heavily as Picard, reacting to the dramatic disappointment of Ro's turn before the legendary series finale, All Good Things....

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Avery Brooks directed The Dogs of War, the penultimate episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. This installment saw Rom, played by Max Grodenchik, become the new Grand Nagus of the Ferengi Alliance. The episode also featured Damar, portrayed by Casey Biggs, becoming a Cardassian hero as he ignited his people's resistance effort against the Dominion alongside Colonel Kira Nerys, played by Nana Visitor. In a meta-reference, Quark repeated Captain Picard's famous line, The line must be drawn here!, from Star Trek: First Contact.

Legacy of the Director Program

Under Rick Berman's program, directors were typically assigned episodes through a random draw, though exceptions existed. Avery Brooks directing Far Beyond the Stars was an exception, as he was deemed the best person to tell that groundbreaking story. Patrick Stewart and Avery Brooks remain the last actors to play Star Trek Captains who also served as directors. Subsequent captains, including Kate Mulgrew and Scott Bakula, as well as the captains on Paramount+ series, did not direct episodes under the same conditions.

The initiative allowing actors to become directors was discontinued when Star Trek: Enterprise aired on the network. This shift marked the end of an era for actor-directors in the franchise, distinguishing the contributions of Stewart and Brooks from later generations of Star Trek talent who focused solely on acting roles.

Divergent Career Trajectories After Star Trek

The career paths of Patrick Stewart and Avery Brooks diverged significantly after their respective series concluded. Avery Brooks is deeply respected for his portrayal of Captain Benjamin Sisko, with his esteem growing as Star Trek: Deep Space Nine gained new fans through streaming platforms. However, Brooks and his character have been largely absent from the franchise since 1999. Brooks retired from acting and distanced himself from Star Trek in the 2010s, with his only recent connection being a voice tribute in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

In contrast, Patrick Stewart's role as Jean-Luc Picard evolved into Admiral, and he became a central figure in the franchise again with the creation of Star Trek: Picard. Stewart had already secured mainstream success as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies. The success of Star Trek: Discovery enabled executive producer Alex Kurtzman to develop more series for Paramount+, leading to the Star Trek: Picard series. This show allowed Stewart to regain his status as a centerpiece of the franchise and facilitated a full reunion of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast in its third season.

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While Stewart's career continued to flourish with the Picard series, which concluded with the character's death in canon, Avery Brooks' involvement has been minimal. The narrative choice of Benjamin Sisko becoming an immortal entity at the end of Deep Space Nine further complicates any potential for a modern return. Despite their different paths, both Stewart and Brooks are recognized as underrated directors who left indelible marks on the conclusions of their beloved series.

Impact on Franchise History

The directorial efforts of Patrick Stewart and Avery Brooks represent a unique intersection of acting and filmmaking within the Star Trek universe. Their work on the penultimate episodes ensured that the stars themselves had a direct hand in shaping the tone and direction of their shows' conclusions. This dual role allowed for a personal investment in the narrative arcs of Lieutenant Ro Laren and the Ferengi Alliance that might not have been possible otherwise.

The distinction between their post-Star Trek careers highlights the varying levels of engagement with the franchise by its lead actors. While Stewart embraced new opportunities to bring his character into a new era, Brooks maintained a more distant relationship with the property he helped define. This contrast underscores the lasting impact of their earlier work as directors, which remains a significant part of their legacy within the science fiction community.

Ultimately, the contributions of Stewart and Brooks as directors add another layer of depth to their performances as captains. Their ability to helm episodes like Preemptive Strike and The Dogs of War demonstrates their versatility and commitment to the storytelling quality of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. These episodes stand as testaments to their skill behind the camera, complementing their celebrated on-screen performances.