Patrick Reed Aces 'Party Hole' in LIV Golf Adelaide, But Horsfield Leads the Charge

Patrick Reed's hole-in-one on the 12th hole at LIV Golf Adelaide steals the show, but Sam Horsfield takes the lead with a strong opening round.

Patrick Reed etched his name in LIV Golf Adelaide history on Friday with a memorable hole-in-one on the notorious 12th hole, affectionately known as the 'party hole'. On just his second hole of the day, the 2018 Masters champion unleashed his shot, watching in anticipation as the ball rolled majestically into the cup. A wave of euphoria washed over Reed as he raised his arms in triumph, the crowd erupting in deafening cheers and showering him with a cascade of beer cups.

The 34-year-old reveled in the moment, jogging down the fairway to the green, soaking up the thunderous applause and exchanging high-fives with his 4Aces GC teammates. This highlight, however, proved to be the lone shining star in Reed's opening round. Despite his remarkable feat, he struggled for consistency, finishing the day with a one-over 73, tied for 37th place after 18 holes. He managed two birdies amidst five bogeys.Meanwhile, England's Sam Horsfield seized the lead with a scintillating six-under 66, featuring six birdies and an impeccable performance free from any bogeys. He holds a one-shot advantage over Chile's Joaquin Niemann and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, while Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Abraham Ancer trail by a further stroke. The all-Australian team, Ripper GC, led by Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, and Matt Jones, couldn't capitalize on the home crowd's support, settling for a tied-ninth position, 11 shots behind Torque GC, who currently lead the tournament





