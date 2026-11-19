Outside the U.S. Capitol, Patrick McEnroe backed the TEAM USA Act, citing nearly 70% foreign Division I tennis rosters as U.S. taxpayers fund Olympians.

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Outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, International Tennis Hall of Fame President Patrick McEnroe backed the TEAM USA Act, calling for a 20% cap on international recruits to safeguard college spots for American kids. Chairman Tim Walberg, McEnroe warned that foreign recruits hold nearly 70 percent of Division I tennis spots while U.S. taxpayers train hundreds of rival Olympians.

According to House Education and Workforce Committee data, the number of international athletes receiving college scholarships has nearly tripled since 2001, surging from roughly 8,945 to about 25,000 today. Without roster limits, college programs have turned into feeders for overseas pros, and only a strict cap can save spots for young Americans.

Standing at the U.S. Capitol with House Education and Workforce Chairman Tim Walberg, tennis legend Patrick McEnroe rallied support for the TEAM USA Act, urging Congress to cap international college athletes at 20 percent and preserve scholarships for American youth.

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"Well, I think there is a good chance that we can push this through, which would limit the amount of international athletes in our collegiate system to 20%, which I think is quite fair," McEnroe told OutKick. During Wednesday's press conference, Chairman Walberg pressed the urgency of his bill, formally titled the Training and Education for American Members in University Sports and Athletics Act ( McEnroe, who played college tennis at Stanford University in the 1980s, welcomes international competition, but noted that foreign enrollment on varsity rosters has climbed over the past 15 years, crowding American-born players out of U.S. universities.

"I mean, it is closing in on 70% for Division I tennis players. Both male and female are in the mid-60s at the moment, and it is continuing to rise. And you are seeing it in other sports as well. Men's soccer is well over 50% now, and many rosters are pretty much 100% international athletes.

Appearing before the House Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development, ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe addressed lawmakers on the shrinking presence of American student-athletes in NCAA programs.

"I do not think that is good for the ecosystem of youth sports. " Coaches have privately told McEnroe they welcome a cap to break the cycle, though few will risk their jobs by speaking out. Across college athletics, whether a football coach earns $15 million or a tennis coach makes $150, 000, athletic departments demand immediate wins, and job survival pushes programs toward older overseas talent.

"When you see your big rival down the block getting the best players they can from Europe, well, you are going to say you have got to stay in the game, so you are going to do the same thing," McEnroe explained. "So in no way do I blame the coaches nor the athletes who are just looking for the opportunity, whether they come from Serbia, England, or Tennessee. But the kids in our country are losing opportunities.

That is just the bottom line.

" A homegrown player who easily earned a spot on a top 50 tennis roster a decade ago is now shut out, leaving parents of 12- to 14-year-old prospects questioning the steep costs and years of sacrifice required for elite junior training when scholarships go to imported semi-professionals. Patrick McEnroe speaks onstage during the annual Legends Ball presented by BNP Paribas and NetJets, benefiting the International Tennis Hall of Fame, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Sept. 7, 2024.

"I think they would like to have a choice where they can get two players on their team that are international, and the rest we can make up with American kids," he noted. "Last time I checked, the college system in sports was not supposed to be professional.

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I realize we sort of lost the plot there when it comes to football and basketball, but all the Olympic sports should just be training grounds for young kids and places where you can dream, have a goal, accomplish that goal, and get an education.

"had ties to NCAA athletics, only 385 of the 1,036 NCAA Olympians in Paris represented the United States, with the remaining 63% competing for foreign nations. In effect, U.S. universities backed by state and federal tax dollars are funding the training of athletes who later compete against America on the Olympic stage. McEnroe and Walberg argue foreign governments should fund their own Olympic programs rather than relying on American taxpayers.

Under the TEAM USA Act, a uniform 20 percent cap would apply across every collegiate sport, limiting a 10-player college tennis roster to two international spots. Holding every school and coach to one rule would halt the arms race while preserving most roster spots for American athletes.. Alongside Walberg, McEnroe briefed lawmakers on the roster data, warning that many in Washington remain unaware of how dramatically college sports have shifted.

At stake is the future of the 99 percent of college athletes who never turn pro, and whether higher education preserves varsity sports as an avenue for education, character, and upward mobility.

"This is the American collegiate system, right? It is not international. It is not a professional sport," McEnroe told OutKick.

"College sports was started, and has given so many people the opportunity, because of what it is supposed to do, which is help people get an education, better their lives, and be useful members of society. That is why I am here, and that is what I am trying to help and protect.

" Patrick McEnroe poses for a photo during the Red Carpet Pre-Show of the International Tennis Hall of Fame 2026 Induction Ceremony on Aug. 29, 2026, in Newport, R.I.