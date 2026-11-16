Patrick Matthews and Emma Fernandez drop legal fight over Hampstead Heath cafes

Patrick Matthews and Emma Fernandez end judicial review against City of London Corporation, ceasing battle to retain family-run cafes in north London.

Patrick Matthews and his wife Emma Fernandez have officially withdrawn their legal challenge against the City of London Corporation regarding the operation of their independent cafes in north London. The couple, who have managed three distinct cafe locations in Hampstead Heath for decades, announced they will no longer pursue a judicial review to stop the handover to a new corporate operator.

Judicial Review Withdrawn Amidst Sadness

The decision marks the end of a significant legal battle that began when the City of London Corporation granted a contract to the Australian-inspired eatery chain Daisy Green. This selection was made in December last year, with the new operators scheduled to take over sites in Queen's Park, Golders Hill Park, Parliament Hill Lido, and Parliament Hill Fields. Although a High Court judge had previously granted permission for the couple's judicial review bid to proceed, ruling that their case was arguable, Matthews and Fernandez have now chosen to drop the proceedings.

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The couple described the withdrawal as a decision made with 'immense sadness,' noting that they cannot continue operating without the Corporation's support. They stated that the personal and financial costs of the dispute have become unsustainable, forcing them to reach the end of the road after a decade of dedicated service to the community.

Stakeholder Positions and Celebrity Support

The cafes are well-known institutions in north London, serving as regular haunts for A-list celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy. Cumberbatch had previously expressed deep concern over the decision, calling the awarding of the contract to a high-end chain a 'massive oversight' that ignores the importance of family-run businesses. He argued that these cafes are integral to the fabric of the local community.

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Emma Fernandez also voiced her distress during the conflict, stating that she felt deeply rooted in the area and had no idea what to do next. The public response was significant, with a petition signed by 24,000 people supporting the couple's effort to stop the handover. Despite the legal victory, the couple acknowledged that the situation had become untenable for their business, Hoxton Beach Ltd.

Transition to Daisy Green and Possession Proceedings

The City of London Corporation manages Hampstead Heath as a charity and had previously announced plans in March to launch possession proceedings against the couple's company. The Corporation accused Hoxton Beach Ltd of refusing to leave the premises, which prevented Daisy Green from beginning fit-outs, building upgrades, and improvements. The original tenancy agreements for the current cafe operators were set to expire in February, with the takeover by the new chain expected in the spring this year.

Daisy Green operates several cafes across London, including locations on Regent Street, Soho, Victoria, Paddington, and Richmond. The City of London Corporation selected this chain to run the cafes in the Queen's Park, Golders Hill Park, Parliament Hill Lido, and Parliament Hill Fields areas of the Heath, aiming to modernize the facilities while maintaining public access.

Real-World Impact and Future Cooperation

The conclusion of this dispute will allow the City of London Corporation to proceed with its plans to upgrade the cafe facilities without further legal obstruction. The new operators will now be able to commence the necessary construction and improvement works at the four designated locations. This shift represents a major change in the local commercial landscape, replacing family-run enterprises with a corporate chain.

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In their final statement, Patrick Matthews and Emma Fernandez expressed gratitude to their supporters. They also added that they sincerely wish the best to the new operator and stand ready to work constructively with the Corporation. Their goal is to secure the best possible outcome for all those affected, including their beloved staff and colleagues who have worked with them for many years.