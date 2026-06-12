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Patrick Mahomes Signs New Extension with Kansas City Chiefs

Sports News

Patrick Mahomes Signs New Extension with Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick MahomesKansas City ChiefsNFL
📆6/12/2026 1:44 AM
📰SInow
24 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 48% · Publisher: 63%

Patrick Mahomes, the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, has signed a new extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, keeping him in the city through the 2033 season. The contract is worth $504.75 million over eight years and includes incentives for winning Super Bowls and playing a certain percentage of snaps.

The highest-paid quarterback in the NFL , Patrick Mahomes , has signed a new extension with the Kansas City Chiefs , keeping him in the city through the 2033 season.

The contract, which was first signed in 2020, is worth $504.75 million over eight years, making Mahomes the highest-paid player in the league once again. The deal includes incentives for winning Super Bowls and playing a certain percentage of snaps. Mahomes will receive a base salary of $56.76 million this year, rising to $237.25 million over four years. The contract also includes a rolling guarantee structure and two void years to manage cap implications

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Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs NFL Extension Highest-Paid Super Bowl MVP Incentives Rolling Guarantee Structure Void Years

 

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