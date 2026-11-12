Patrick Mahomes reveals his hope for sex of 4th child with wife Brittany

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife announced they’re expecting their fourth child together just one day prior.

The NFL athlete, 31, added, “Obviously, it’s a blessing to have another baby on the way. I’m excited for it. ” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025.

Patrick said at the end of the day, he was just praying for a healthy baby. He later chuckled when a reporter pointed out that the Chiefs have won a Super Bowl every year that he and Brittany have announced they’re having a baby.

Also read Brittany Mahomes Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Patrick Mahomes

“I’m hoping ’,” he said with a grin. “I don’t know if Brittany is, but I’m hoping if we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way, that’d be awesome for sure. ”Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes prior to a game in Kansas City, Mo. , Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue launch party in New York on Thursday, May 16, 2024. He and Brittany, 31, announced she was pregnant with their fourth child in a joint Instagram post Tuesday.

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The couple shared pics of their adorable family posing on the beach, and in one shot, Patrick places his hand on his wife’s baby bump.keeping the door open for a fourth child“We’ll stick there for a while and see if we need to come back and get another one later on,” he continued. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes prior to a game in Kansas City, Mo. , Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue launch party in New York on Thursday, May 16, 2024.