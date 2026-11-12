Patrick Mahomes Wants Second Son as Chiefs Prepare for Baby No. 4

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discusses his family planning goals and hopes for another son as he and wife Brittany prepare for their fourth child in November 2026.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes publicly stated on Wednesday, November 11 that he would ideally like to have a second baby boy. He explained that he and his three-year-old son, Bronze, are currently outnumbered by girls in their household. The comments came during a team press conference where Mahomes discussed the upcoming arrival of their fourth child. The couple announced in November 2026 that they are expecting their new addition, bringing their total family size to six members.

This declaration marks a significant shift from previous statements made by the couple. Mahomes and his wife Brittany had previously declared they were finished expanding their family after having three children. During a June 2025 appearance on the Whoops podcast, Brittany Mahomes said she felt three children were all she needed. She stated that they would stick with that number for a while and see if they needed to come back for another one later on. Patrick Mahomes agreed at the time, emphasizing that they would stick to three kids.

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Patrick Mahomes expressed excitement about the upcoming arrival but emphasized that his primary focus is on the safety of his wife and the health of the pregnancy. When asked about his hopes for the gender of the new baby, he mentioned wanting a second son to balance the number of boys and girls in the home. He said he is just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day. The couple has been together since high school, starting their romance in 2011 when Patrick was a freshman at Whitehouse High School in Texas.

During the press conference, a reporter pointed out a pattern where every time Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have made a pregnancy announcement, the Kansas City Chiefs team has ended their season with a Super Bowl victory. Patrick Mahomes laughed when asked if he hoped the streak would continue. He said he is hoping they can keep that going and get another championship ring. He noted that he does not know if Brittany shares that hope, but he certainly does for the team.

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The team has a history of success tied to major life events for the quarterback. They won Super Bowl LIV in February 2020, shortly after Patrick proposed to Brittany. One month after the proposal, they announced they were expecting their first child. The couple got engaged in August 2020 after Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl title. The engagement came just one month before they announced the pregnancy of their first child. This timeline highlights how quickly their family began to grow after the wedding.

The Kansas City Chiefs have secured multiple championships during Patrick Mahomes tenure as the starting quarterback. He has won three Super Bowl titles, including victories in Super Bowl LIV, LIV, and LVII. However, the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles during the Super Bowl held in February 2025. This game marked Patrick Mahomes fifth appearance in the championship match. Despite the recent loss, the team remains a dominant force in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes continues to lead the team while managing his growing family responsibilities.

The couple has embraced their roles as parents of three young children. Their youngest child, Bronze, is currently 3 years old and is expected to welcome a new sibling soon. The announcement of the fourth child has generated significant media interest and fan discussion. Many outlets have covered the couple history and their future plans. The news contrasts with previous statements made by both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes about being done having children.

This reversal has sparked conversations about family planning and the pressures of professional sports. Fans are eager to see how the addition of a fourth child will impact the quarterback performance on the field. The Chiefs organization has not released any official statement regarding roster changes due to the pregnancy. Patrick Mahomes remains focused on leading the team to another Super Bowl appearance. The quarterback is known for his competitive nature and dedication to winning championships.

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His personal life has always been a subject of public interest given his status as one of the NFL best players. The couple has maintained a relatively private life despite their fame. They often share updates about their family through social media and public appearances. This recent interview provided a rare glimpse into their personal preferences and hopes for the future. The media continues to track the couple journey as they prepare for the arrival of their fourth child.

The focus remains on the health and well-being of the mother and the unborn baby. Patrick Mahomes remains committed to his professional duties on the field while balancing his personal life. The Chiefs are looking to build on their past successes and aim for another championship. The quarterback hopes to extend the pattern of Super Bowl wins associated with major family announcements. Fans are watching closely to see if this new addition will bring another title to Kansas City.