Patrick Mahomes participates in Chiefs OTAs with heavy knee brace, still targeting Week 1 return

Patrick Mahomes participated in Chiefs OTAs five months after ACL surgery, throwing touchdowns while wearing a heavy brace on his reconstructed knee.

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At the time, the Chiefs said Mahomes would"begin his rehab process immediately.

" On Thursday, the two-time NFL MVP took a significant step forward, returning to the practice field for seven-on-seven drills and connecting with wide receiver Xavier Worthy for a touchdown pass. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. , on June 6, 2025.

"Come on, baby! " Mahomes yelled twice as he hopped toward the sideline in celebration, with a knee brace serving as a reminder of his reconstructed knee. Thursday's session marked the first practice of the week that was open for the media to watch. While the three-time Super Bowl champion participated in seven-on-seven drills, he did not take part in 11-on-11 work.

Mahomes is roughly five months removed from a procedure to address a"It was good to be back on the field with the guys, more than anything," Mahomes said after Thursday's organized team activities session.

"Some of those days you’re rehabbing, you’re here by yourself or with a couple of the other guys. You kind of get that juice when everyone gets back in the building. It was good to be out there.

" In January, Mahomes said he was aiming to be ready for the Chiefs’ regular-season opener in September. This week, he retired that goal. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball past Danielle Hunter and Azeez Al-Shaair of the Houston Texans during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. , on Dec. 7, 2025.

"That’s always going to be the goal. I don’t want to miss games. As a competitor — as a football player — I want to be there," Mahomes said.

"I know it’s still a long ways away. I can’t predict the future. So all I can do is be great today, and then continue to be great tomorrow. But I’ve gotten to where I’ve gotten to because of that mindset.

"continued with a cautious approach with Mahomes this week, keeping the quarterback out of drills where there was a greater risk of unintended contact. Regardless of the limited workload, Reid credited Mahomes for the months of work he put in to reach this stage of his recovery, saying the quarterback had"busted his tail" to get back on the practice field.

"I like what I’ve seen. He’s working hard," Reid said.

"This is good for him — getting out there and throwing is good for him. " While Mahomes has resumed throwing, he said he has yet to fully ramp up his running, describing that as the next phase of his recovery. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo. , on Dec. 14, 2025.

"I’m in a good spot now compared to where some people thought, but I thought I was gonna be here," Mahomes said of his progress. "It’s just doing what I’m supposed to do every single day, and then hopefully, that gives me the chance to be out there with the guys whenever we start the season.

" Mahomes said he does not plan to change his playing style once he does suit up in games, insisting he would still"lay it on the line for my guys" when the moment demands it. "The goal at the end — the very far end — is to be ready to be able to go out there and play with the guys Week 1 at Arrowhead," Mahomes added. "But I’ve got to take it day by day. "





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