One of the NFL’s biggest stars showed support for a member of the 49ers after suffering an ugly injury.

One of the NFL’s biggest stars showed support for an injured 49ers player after he was carted off the field on Sunday night with an ugly injury.

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz goes down with an injury during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Mahomes, of course, has been the 49ers’ nemesis. He’s beaten them in two Super Bowls with the Chiefs including a heartbreaker in overtime after the 2023 season. With the 49ers and Chiefs both rolling this year, there’s a chance they meet in Los Angeles for a rubber match come Valentine’s Day.

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San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz is injured during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, Nov. 22, 2026. The 49ers are a favorite to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC while the Chiefs improved to 8-2 with their win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

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San Francisco gets another shot at him in Week 16, when it visits the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 27, at 1:25 p.m. PT . San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz goes down with an injury during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz is injured during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, Nov. 22, 2026.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.