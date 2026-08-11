Mahomes Returns After Right Arm Injury Scare, Leads Chiefs to 21-12 Lead Over Jets

Patrick Mahomes left the Chiefs-Jets game with a right arm injury after a hit by David Bailey, but returned after halftime and led Kansas City to a touchdown and a 21-12 lead.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes left Sunday afternoon's game against the New York Jets with what appeared to be a serious injury to his right throwing arm.

The injury occurred when Mahomes took a hit from New York Jets edge rusher David Bailey as he was winding up to throw a deep pass. Instead of releasing the ball, his arm hit Bailey as the defender closed in on him. Despite seeming to favor the arm as he tried to make throws on the sideline, Mahomes returned to the game on Kansas City's next series. He threw a completion to a tight end upon his return.

Also read David Bailey returns from injury for biggest Jets test yet against Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes Elbow Evaluation Before Second Half

The game was at halftime, and the expectation was that Mahomes would receive further attention before a decision on his status in the second half was finalized. After halftime, which almost definitely included another evaluation of Mahomes' elbow, the quarterback went back in the game. He helped the Chiefs drive for a touchdown and a 21-12 lead. It is clear that Mahomes avoided a UCL tear because such an injury to his elbow would prevent him from throwing the football.

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San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered such an injury in the playoffs several years ago. The injury scare comes after Mahomes had fully recovered from a lingering knee injury that had previously raised concerns about his availability. He had participated in every practice session during the current week, including the final walkthrough on Friday, November 6. His complete involvement in all workouts signaled a robust physical condition.

Despite his full practice participation, the Chiefs organization had chosen not to assign Mahomes an official injury designation for Week 9. This administrative decision removed any ambiguity surrounding his status. The absence of a negative label on the injury report indicated that the medical team considered his knee to be in no danger of exacerbation during gameplay. There was no expectation that Mahomes would miss any playing period due to that specific physical concern.

Mahomes Strong Week Eight Performance

Mahomes entered this matchup following a strong showing in Week 8, where he demonstrated the ability to lead the offense effectively. Throughout the current season, the quarterback has thrown for at least two touchdowns in five separate games, showcasing his continued capacity to impact the scoreboard significantly. While his statistical output may not match the historic highs recorded in previous seasons, he remains a critical component of the squad's offensive strategy.

Fantasy football experts currently view him as a high-end option at the quarterback position. The Chiefs had prepared thoroughly for all potential scenarios leading up to Week 9, including the hypothetical situation where Mahomes might be unable to start. Should the quarterback be forced to the sideline for any reason, veteran backup Justin Fields is poised to take over the reins of Andy Reid's complex offensive system.

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Justin Fields Backup Plan for Chiefs

This depth chart decision ensures that the team maintains a high level of competence at the quarterback position regardless of who is under center. The availability of Fields provides a safety net, but the prevailing expectation from all indicators was that Mahomes would start and lead the charge against the Jets. Mahomes said that he plans to go out there and be myself Week 1 following his season-ending knee injury last year.

Danny Parkins, Eric Mangini, and Geoff Schwartz addressed the biggest concerns for Mahomes and the Chiefs, and if injuries are the only thing that could stop the Los Angeles Rams this season. The Chiefs have a lot of concerns entering Week 1. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.