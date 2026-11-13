Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany reveal pregnancy news. The NFL star notes the team's undefeated Super Bowl record during each of Brittany's pregnancies and their current playoff odds.

Patient Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes are expanding their family with a new pregnancy announcement, a development that has reignited discussions surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' historic playoff performances. The NFL quarterback shared the personal news with reporters on Tuesday, expressing his excitement for the upcoming arrival while acknowledging the superstition that has grown around their family's trajectory.

Chiefs Super Bowl Winning Streak

Every season that Brittany Mahomes has been pregnant, the Kansas City Chiefs have successfully qualified for the Super Bowl. This correlation has become a notable narrative within the NFL, with the quarterback himself noting the pattern during recent press interactions. He expressed hope that this statistical trend will continue as the team pushes for another championship title alongside the new addition to their household.

Also read Patrick Mahomes Reveals Desire for Four-Child Family and Super Bowl Streak

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Bronze, in February 2021. That birth occurred less than three weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Since that defeat, the family has remained focused on growth both personally and professionally on the field.

Social Media Reactions and Humor

Brittany Mahomes, age 31, responded to the growing awareness of this superstition via her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 12. She shared a lighthearted message, joking, "Glad someone finally figured this out, just doing my part over here." The comment was accompanied by laughing emojis, indicating her amusement at the public's fixation on the link between her pregnancies and the team's deep postseason runs.

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The social media reaction extended beyond the Chiefs' fanbase. Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, faced online criticism regarding her appearance in a makeup-free video tutorial posted on the same day. After receiving negative comments suggesting she undergo cosmetic procedures, Kelly Stafford responded by sharing her own update. She wrote, "Another blessing from God" and noted that their family now includes six children, turning the negative attention into a moment of gratitude and community solidarity.

Team Performance and Playoff Odds

On the field, the Kansas City Chiefs currently hold a 6-2 record in the regular season. This standing places them directly behind the Denver Broncos, who lead the AFC West with a 7-2 record. The team is preparing for a critical matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 15, which could significantly impact their standing in the conference.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Kansas City Chiefs currently have an 86% probability of making the playoffs as they head into this weekend's game. This high likelihood reflects the team's strong performance under Patrick Mahomes and their consistent ability to secure victories against competitive opponents in the Western division.

Future Family Plans and Health Focus

Patrick Mahomes, age 31, did not shy away from the topic of family expansion during his press conference. He stated that he is hoping to "even the score" regarding gender preferences, referencing their first son, Bronze. The quarterback indicated a desire for the family to welcome another boy, hoping to balance the genders within his household.

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Despite the playful comments about keeping the Super Bowl streak alive, Mahomes emphasized that health remains the primary concern for the family. He told reporters, "I'm just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day." This sentiment highlights the couple's prioritization of well-being over statistical curiosities as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives.

The couple, who began dating in high school, got engaged in August 2020. This engagement followed Patrick Mahomes' victory in Super Bowl LIV earlier that same year. One month after the quarterback proposed, the pair publicly announced that Brittany was pregnant with their first child. Their journey from high school sweethearts to NFL superstars and parents continues to capture significant public interest and media attention.