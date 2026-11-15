Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes' Baby No. 4 Has Fans Guessing One Thing

Sterling, Bronze and Golden already have fans wondering what Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will name their fourth child. The guesses are getting creative.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes before the game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectthe Kansas City ChiefsThe couple shared their pregnancy news Monday, Nov. 10, with a series of family photos taken at the beach.

Sterling, Bronze and Golden were all part of the announcement, whichCongratulations poured in, but it didn't take long for the comments to turn into an unofficial baby-naming committee. Fans Are Already Guessing Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Fourth Baby NameSterling Skye, the couple's oldest daughter, was born in February 2021. Their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, arrived in November 2022, followed by daughter Golden Raye in January 2025.

Also read Patrick Mahomes Confirms Family Growth as Chiefs' Super Bowl Streak Persists

With another baby on the way, fans are wondering whether Patrick and Brittany will continue the metallic theme or finally surprise everyone. One Instagram user was ready to make a prediction before the couple had even revealed the baby's sex. Another kept the options open: "Platinum, nickel, stainless?

""I'm calling it now, Titanium, titan for short if it's a boy! "Then came the names that probably won't make the birth announcement. Uranium was floated as an option. So was Aluminum Mahomes.

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Another fan suggested Mercury, while others kept coming back to Platinum as a natural follow-up to Sterling, Bronze and Golden. Silver would certainly fit, although the Mahomes family already has a four-legged member with that name. Copper might be the easiest addition to the lineup. Platinum would give the family's naming tradition another precious metal.

And Titanium, as one fan pointed out, comes with a ready-made nickname. Patrick and Brittany haven't revealed the baby's name or sex, leaving fans to entertain themselves with the possibilities. Clearly, plans have changed. And with baby No. 4 on the way, fans have a whole new reason to keep guessing.

While fans are busy debating names, Patrick has a different preference.

"I'm hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score," Mahomes told reporters. "But I'm just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day. " At the moment, Bronze is the only boy among the couple's three children. Another son would give Patrick and Bronze some company in a house currently outnumbered by the girls.

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There is still plenty they haven't shared, including the baby's due date. But the naming question has already given fans something to talk about. And somewhere in that Instagram comment section, someone might have gotten it right. Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR.

At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.