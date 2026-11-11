Patrick Mahomes Announces Fourth Child, Reverses 'Done' Stance

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany expect their fourth child in 2027. The announcement follows previous statements that the family was complete with three children.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes officially announced their fourth pregnancy in November 2026. The news confirms that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his spouse are expanding their family once again. This development marks a significant shift from previous public statements where Patrick Mahomes declared they were finished having children.

Family Expansion Announced November 2026

The couple revealed the upcoming arrival of their new baby during a press conference on November 11, 2026. Patrick Mahomes expressed his excitement for the addition, stating he was hopeful for a balanced family dynamic. He specifically mentioned hoping that he and his son Bronze could even up the gender score. However, he clarified that his primary focus remains on the health of the mother and child.

Also read Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Expect Fourth Child as Chiefs Lead AFC West

The announcement was preceded by a social media post featuring a beach photograph. The image showed their eldest three children gathered around Brittany with their hands on her belly. The post garnered widespread support from fans. One social media user commented that Patrick had previously claimed three was his limit. Patrick responded playfully to the remark, telling the fan to chill. This interaction highlighted the contrast between his past statements and current reality.

Reversing Previous Statements on Family Size

During a training camp press conference in July 2024, Patrick Mahomes explicitly stated he was done having children. He told reporters that he had reached his target of three kids. At that time, he indicated the family would stick to that number for a while. He added that they might revisit the topic later, but the immediate plan was to remain at three children.

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Brittany Mahomes echoed similar sentiments in June 2025. She appeared on the Whoops podcast and stated they were done for a while. She noted that while three felt like enough, she acknowledged that parents can never truly say they are done. Her comments reflected the unpredictable nature of family planning even when intentions are firm.

Current Family Composition and Timeline

The Mahomes family currently includes three children. They welcomed their daughter Sterling in 2020. Patrick and Brittany then added a son named Bronze in 2022. Their youngest child, a daughter named Golden, was born in January 2025. The arrival of the fourth child will bring the total family size to five members.

Patrick and Brittany first met in high school. They began dating in 2012. Their relationship endured as Patrick was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. The couple tied the knot in March 2022 in Maui, Hawaii. Their marriage has been a long-term partnership that has navigated both personal and professional milestones.

Juggling NFL Stardom with Fatherhood

Patrick Mahomes has frequently discussed the challenges of balancing elite athletic performance with parenting. He emphasizes that the public only sees the game day results. He points out that the day-to-day grind is much harder to witness. Managing football schedules while being a husband and father requires constant effort.

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The quarterback noted that he would be happy with another daughter. He did not demand a specific gender for the fourth child. His main prayer is for a healthy outcome. This pragmatic view underscores his priority on family well-being over specific preferences. The NFL community and his fanbase have largely celebrated the news. The announcement continues to draw positive attention to the Mahomes household as they prepare for the new addition.