Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Announce Fourth Baby

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany welcome their fourth child, reversing previous statements about family size. The couple shared the news on social media.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have officially announced the arrival of their fourth child. The couple shared the joyful update on Instagram on Tuesday, November 10. This announcement marks a significant shift for the family, as both parents had previously expressed satisfaction with their current family size.

Reversing Previous Statements on Family Size

The announcement directly contradicts comments made by Patrick Mahomes in July 2024. At that time, he told reporters he was done having children after welcoming three. He stated then that he did not plan to expand further. However, the new pregnancy proves that plans can change over time. Fans noted this reversal on social media platforms shortly after the news broke.

Also read Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Announce They Are Expecting Their Fourth Child

Brittany Mahomes also previously voiced uncertainty about having more children. During a June 2025 episode of the Whoops podcast, she said they were done for a while. She mentioned feeling that three children were all she needed. Her recent pregnancy indicates that her perspective has evolved since that interview. The couple now faces questions about their growing household dynamics.

Social Media Reaction and Fan Engagement

One fan commented on the joint Instagram post, recalling Patrick's earlier statement. The fan wrote that they thought Patrick said he was done after the last one. Patrick Mahomes replied with a playful message to chill. He added laughing-crying emojis to show his amusement at the reminder. This interaction highlighted the public nature of their personal journey.

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Other fans weighed in on the changing stance of the celebrity couple. One user wrote that people are allowed to change their minds. Another added that words said by almost every parent often shift over time. The couple's response to these comments showed their comfort with the topic. They engaged directly with their large online following.

Brittany Mahomes also received supportive messages from friends and followers. She posted a comment saying she cannot wait and congratulated the couple. Her message included expressions of love for the family. This support underscores the positive reception of the news among their peers.

Visual Documentation of the Growing Family

The Instagram post featured a series of photographs capturing the moment. The images showed the couple's existing children gathered around their mother. Sterling, who is five years old, stood alongside Bronze, age three. Golden, their oldest, was also present in the beach setting. The children placed their hands on Brittany's belly in a symbolic gesture.

The couple captioned the post with a religious reference. They called the pregnancy another blessing from God. The phrase and then there were six accompanied the images. This caption confirmed the total number of children in the Mahomes household. It also signaled the end of their expansion for the foreseeable future.

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Historical Context and Future Implications

This development follows a long history for the couple. Patrick and Brittany met in high school and began dating in 2012. They tied the knot in March 2022 in Maui, Hawaii. The wedding took place after Patrick proposed in a private suite inside Arrowhead Stadium. Their relationship has been marked by public milestones and private moments.

Past interactions with fans have shown Patrick's affinity for children. He won over tiny fans at an NFL training camp on Friday, August 16. Footage from that event showed him signing footballs for young supporters. This footage was shared via the team's official Instagram Story. His engagement with kids adds context to his role as a father of four.

The announcement raises questions about the logistics of raising four children. Both parents have careers that demand significant attention. Patrick plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. Brittany manages her own brand and public appearances. Balancing these responsibilities with a growing family requires careful planning.

Public figures often face scrutiny regarding their personal choices. The Mahomes couple has navigated this attention with grace. Their willingness to share updates keeps fans engaged. The reaction to the fourth baby announcement shows continued interest in their lives. This news cements their status as a prominent family in sports culture.