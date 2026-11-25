Little House star Patrick Labyorteaux shares how he delivered food during career gaps, including a memorable encounter with Joe Walsh, before returning to acting.

Patrick Labyorteaux, the actor best known for his role as Andy Garvey in the classic series Little House on the Prairie, has publicly discussed the financial struggles he faced during periods of unemployment. The 61-year-old entertainer revealed that he was forced to work as a food delivery driver to pay his bills when acting roles became scarce in the 1990s. This candid admission highlights the volatile nature of the entertainment industry for actors who transition from iconic television roles to more sporadic work.

Financial Challenges During Career Gaps

Labyorteaux rose to fame playing Andy Garvey during seasons four through seven of Little House on the Prairie, which aired from 1975 to 1983. Following the conclusion of that series, he experienced what he described as several lean years before securing his next major role. In a recent Instagram post, he explained that the period between his time on Little House on the Prairie and his long-running stint on JAG was financially difficult. He noted that he did not have a steady income source during this interval, prompting him to take on gig work to survive.

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The actor shared a specific anecdote about a delivery job that left him feeling vulnerable and embarrassed. He recounted bringing food to a woman who opened the door with what he described as significant hair volume. As he set the food down, the customer noticed him and expressed shock, asking if he was the actor from Little House on the Prairie. Labyorteaux admitted that he felt "three inches tall" during the interaction, fearing that his current job status would tarnish his public image.

Memorable Encounter With Joe Walsh

The tension of the situation increased when Labyorteaux realized that the woman he was delivering food to was living with former Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh. When the resident pointed out the delivery man to Walsh, Labyorteaux felt even smaller, shrinking to "like an inch tall." He described feeling ashamed and unable to come up with a witty response to explain his presence in such a humble role.

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However, the situation took a positive turn when Joe Walsh intervened. The musician casually mentioned that he too had been out of the spotlight at times, stating, "I used to be in The Eagles." This simple act of empathy from Walsh helped Labyorteaux regain his confidence. The actor noted that he was able to leave the residence with his head held high and received a generous tip, which alleviated some of the sting of the encounter.

Later Career Success And Industry Evolution

Despite the challenges of the 1990s, Labyorteaux went on to star in the popular legal drama JAG for ten seasons, from 1995 until 2005. His career has seen various phases, including a memorable role in the fourth season of Dexter. In an episode titled "Dirty Harry," he played a character killed by the Trinity Killer, portrayed by John Lithgow. This role demonstrated his range beyond family-oriented television and showcased his ability to handle intense dramatic material.

Acting has remained a family affair for Labyorteaux, as his younger brother, Matthew Labyorteaux, also starred in Little House on the Prairie. Matthew played the character Albert Quinn Ingalls and is 59 years old. The renewed interest in both Little House on the Prairie and Dexter through reboots and streaming availability has brought fresh attention to the siblings and their respective contributions to television history.

Current Ventures In Acting Education

Today, Patrick Labyorteaux continues to work in the entertainment industry as both an actor and a screenwriter. He has also founded an online acting institution called the Working Actors School. The platform offers classes for various age groups, including adults and children, aiming to provide accessible training outside of traditional Hollywood hubs. He emphasizes that modern industry trends allow talent to develop remotely, making his school a viable option for aspiring performers seeking professional guidance.