Patrick Graham Elevates Steelers Defense to Elite Status in 2026

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has transformed the team's defense into the NFL's top unit. The unit ranks third in scoring defense, allowing 18.0 points per game. Their performance leads the league in sacks alongside star player T.J. Watt.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has fundamentally altered the trajectory of the franchise in his debut season. The unit now stands as the backbone of a team sitting at 6-2 records heading into the Week 9 bye. This defensive resurgence provides the Steelers with their highest competitive ceiling in many years.

Graham Ranks Among Top NFL Coordinators

CBS Sports analyst Garrett Podell ranked Graham as the number two defensive coordinator in the entire National Football League. Podell placed Graham only behind Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, a former Arizona Cardinals head coach. Graham's immediate impact has been recognized as the second-best newcomer among all new coordinators across the league.

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Statistical Dominance Across Key Metrics

Steelers defense under Graham ranks as the number three scoring defense in the league. They allow 18.0 points per game, a significant improvement from previous campaigns. The unit also sits at number six in total defense, permitting 305.6 total yards per game. Their run defense is equally formidable, ranking number three by allowing just 83.9 rushing yards per game.

The efficiency of the unit extends to critical situational play. They rank number eight in third-down defense with a 34.3 percent conversion rate allowed. In the red zone, they are number two, holding opponents to a 37.5 percent conversion rate. The defense is also tied for number three in takeaways with 13 forced turnovers.

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T.J. Watt Leads League in Sacks Production

All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt has been a primary catalyst for this defensive success. After recording only 7.0 sacks in 14 games during the previous season, Watt has amassed 7.5 sacks in just eight games this season. This total is currently tied for the league lead with Houston Texans All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

The Steelers' collective pressure on the quarterback is unmatched. Graham's unit has recorded 26 sacks, which is one more than the Brian Flores-led Minnesota Vikings attack. This volume of sacks highlights the aggressive and effective nature of Graham's defensive scheme compared to other top teams in the NFL.

Dramatic Improvement From Previous Seasons

The current performance contrasts sharply with the 2025 campaign under head coach Mike Tomlin and former defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. In 2025, the group allowed the seventh-most yards per game at 356.9 yards. They ranked mid-table at number 16 for points allowed per contest, giving up 22.8 points per game.

Even the stronger 2024 campaign does not match the current output. In 2024, the defense allowed the 12th-fewest yards per game at 326.7 yards and the eighth-fewest points per game at 20.4 points. Those numbers are still significantly higher than what the current unit is achieving. The current level of production has not been seen since the 2020 season.

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Historical Context and Playoff Implications

In 2020, the Steelers allowed the third-fewest yards at 305.8 per game and the third-fewest points at 19.5 per game. That squad went 12-4 and opened the year 11-0. The current statistical metrics, including the fifth-fewest EPA per play allowed at negative 0.12, mirror that historic success.

Recent NFL history emphasizes the importance of elite defenses. The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs, 2024 Philadelphia Eagles, and 2025 Seattle Seahawks all won their respective Super Bowls with elite defensive units. Graham has breathed new life into the Pittsburgh Steelers, positioning them to compete for a championship.

Offensive Synergy Drives Team Success

While the defense is the primary driver, the offense has also improved. Head coach Mike McCarthy is now calling offensive plays, which has helped the ground game led by Jaylen Warren. This offensive step forward complements the defensive dominance, creating a balanced team.

The Steelers' current form suggests they are well-equipped for a playoff run. The combination of a top-tier defense and an improving offense gives them the tools to challenge any opponent. Graham's arrival has stabilized the team and elevated their performance to a level that eluded them over the past decade.