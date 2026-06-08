Patrick Godfrey of Ever After & Les Misérables Fame Dies

Patrick Godfrey, the actor known for his roles in Ever After and Les Misérables, passed away at 93. Here's all about it.

, has died at the age of 93. The actor’s London-based agency, Markham, Froggatt & Irwin, announced his passing on Thursday. The veteran actor began his career in the 1970s and made his final screen appearance in a voice role in 2018’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

, has died at the age of 93. Markham, Froggatt & Irwin, the agency representing the actor, announced his passing on Thursday. Patrick Godfrey was born in Finsbury, London, on February 13, 1933, to Rev. Frederick Godfrey and Lois Mary Gladys.

He began his career with the Radio Drama Company, where he won the Carleton Hobbs Bursary. Godfrey made his acting debut in Miss Julie . He went on to appear in several British films throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. Some of his notable works include A Room with a View, Maurice, The Remains of the Day, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Count of Monte Cristo, Dimensions, and Les Misérables.

He also appeared in several television productions, including Doctor Who and Inspector Morse. In addition, Godfrey was an accomplished stage actor. He appeared in Broadway’s The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby in 1981, the West End production of As You Like It in 2016, and Witness for the Prosecution in 2021. The actor also worked as a voice artist in video games.

His credits include BioShock 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Sourav Chakraborty is an entertainment writer at Evolve Media, where he covers movies, television, and everything in between. A film student and cinephile, Sourav channels his deep passion for cinema into crafting meaningful content. When he's not writing about cinema, Sourav is usually found watching the latest films and shows, which helps him keep up with the fast-changing industry trends.

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