Patrick Duffy Reveals Trauma of Parents' 1986 Murder and Parole of Killers

Patrick Duffy shares emotional details about the 1986 murder of his parents in Montana and the eventual parole of his killers, reflecting on grief and Buddhist philosophy.

Actor Patrick Duffy spoke with raw emotion on the Still Here Hollywood podcast with Steve Kmetko, recounting the traumatic murder of his parents, Terence and Marie Duffy, exactly forty years after the incident. The 77-year-old star of Dallas described the harrowing night in November 1986 when two teenagers armed with shotguns ambushed and killed his parents at their tavern in Boulder, Montana. Duffy, who is the son of the victims, detailed how the assailants returned to the bar after being ejected earlier, leading to a fatal confrontation that ended his parents' lives in a manner he described as compounded by senseless robbery.

Chronology of the 1986 Boulder Montana Attack

The murders occurred on November 18, 1986, inside the tavern owned by Terence and Marie Duffy in Boulder, Montana. According to the testimony revealed by Patrick Duffy, the two perpetrators, Sean A Wentz and Kenneth A Miller, were both 19 years old at the time. The actor explained that his father had thrown the two boys out of the bar because they were drunk and boisterous. Instead of leaving, the two men finished drinking elsewhere, allowing their anger to boil over before they returned to the establishment late at night.

Also read LeVar Burton Tributes Patrick Stewart's 'Silly' Side After Star Trek Actor's Death

Duffy recounted that when his parents were the only ones left in the bar, Wentz and Miller entered with shotguns. His father, Terence, recognized the men and took a step toward them, apparently attempting to confront them about their earlier ejection. In that moment, Wentz, who fired the fatal shots, opened fire and killed Terence Duffy immediately. Marie Duffy, who was working at the other end of the bar doing a crossword puzzle, attempted to run toward her husband as he was being shot.

The Role of Robbery in the Homicide Convictions

The case against Sean A Wentz and Kenneth A Miller evolved from a simple homicide charge into a more severe legal battle due to the actions taken by the perpetrators after the shooting. Patrick Duffy emphasized that the killers did not flee immediately upon committing the murders. Instead, they jumped over the bar counter to access the cash register. During this act, they stole money and a few bottles of alcohol before leaving the scene.

Advertisement

This specific sequence of events was critical in securing convictions for deliberate homicide rather than a lesser charge. Duffy noted that the act of taking the money transformed the incident into a felony murder, as the killings occurred during the commission of a robbery. Wentz was initially sentenced to 180 years in prison for his role as the shooter. Miller, identified as his accomplice, received a separate sentence for his part in the planning and execution of the crime.

Release of Sean Wentz and Kenneth Miller on Parole

Despite the severe sentences handed down in 1986, both Sean A Wentz and Kenneth A Miller were eventually released from prison decades later through the parole system. Kenneth A Miller was released first, serving approximately 21 years before gaining parole in 2007. Sean A Wentz, the individual who pulled the trigger, served 29 years before being granted parole in 2015.

The release of these men has remained a source of ongoing pain for the Duffy family and the public who followed the case. The fact that Wentz served less than 30 years for two premeditated murders in a family-owned business has drawn criticism regarding the efficacy of long-term sentencing in violent crime cases. Patrick Duffy's appearance on the podcast brought attention back to the fact that the perpetrators are free citizens, while the victims remain deceased, highlighting the permanent nature of their loss against the temporary nature of the perpetrators' incarceration.

Applying Buddhist Philosophy to Profound Grief

Patrick Duffy, a devout Buddhist for 15 years prior to the murders, utilized his spiritual practice to cope with the devastating loss of his parents and, later, his wife. He described a philosophical framework that views life as a continuous cycle rather than a linear end. This belief system helped him maintain a connection to Terence and Marie Duffy despite their physical absence. Duffy explained that the philosophy taught him by osmosis, rather than academic study, reinforced the idea that the essence of his loved ones continued to exist.

Advertisement

He shared a specific memory of breaking the news to his sons, Padraic and Conor, who were 11 and 6 years old respectively at the time. Rather than using conventional explanations, Duffy began chanting with his children, just as they did before school. He told the boys that they needed to chant for grandma and grandpa because the deceased would hear and understand through the practice. The boys accepted this explanation without resistance, illustrating the deep integration of Buddhist rituals in his family's daily life and crisis management.

Continued Loss and Reflection on Carlyn Rosser

Thirty-one years after the murder of his parents, Patrick Duffy faced another sudden and devastating loss when his wife, Carlyn Rosser, died from cancer in 2017. Rosser had been his wife for 43 years, and her death at age 77 added to the profound grief he had managed since 1986. Duffy compared his experience of losing his wife to the loss of his parents, noting that while the violence of the act in Montana was horrific, the emotional distance he felt did not change the continuity of their existence in his mind.

The actor reflected that knowing his parents were in Montana while he was in Los Angeles, or knowing his wife was in another room, created a sense of constant connection that death did not sever. This perspective has allowed him to navigate the remainder of his life with a sense of peace regarding those he has lost. His candid discussion on the Still Here Hollywood podcast serves as a testament to the resilience required to endure multiple catastrophic family tragedies over several decades.