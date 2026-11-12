Patrick Duffy Recalls Parents' Murder at Montana Bar 40 Years Ago

Dallas star Patrick Duffy shares details about the 1986 shooting that killed his parents at their Montana bar, recalling how two teenagers returned to shoot them after being asked to leave earlier that evening.

Patrick Duffy recalled the horrific night his parents were gunned down at their Montana bar 40 years ago — and how he coped with the devastating loss.

The “Dallas” star, 77, said that two teens armed with shotguns returned to his parents’ bar in Boulder, Mont. , after his dad, Terrence, kicked them out earlier that evening for getting drunk and causing trouble on Nov. 18, 1986. Terrence saw the 19-year-olds — Sean Wentz and Kenneth A. Miller — return and stepped toward them, telling the pair, “I told you to,” before they opened fire, Duffy said, referencing testimony from his parents’ 1987 murder trial.

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Duffy’s mom, Marie, who had been working on a crossword puzzle at the other end of the bar, rushed toward her husband but was also shot and killed. The gunmen then jumped over the bar, grabbed money from the cash register and stole a couple of bottles of liquor before fleeing.

The bodies of Terrence and Marie were discovered by a group of people who stopped for a drink after a shift change at the Montana Developmental Center, a nearby state institution,Duffy’s parents, Terrence and Marie, were shot dead by two 19-year-olds after Terrence kicked them out of the bar. One woman initially thought Marie had fainted when she spotted her on the floor, but noticed blood on Terrence and ran outside to alert a friend.

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After the killings, Wentz and Miller allegedly stole a pickup truck from a car dealership before visiting Wentz’s 22-year-old girlfriend, who called police after they mentioned people had been shot dead.revealed he learned of the tragedy the following morning when his sister, a Washington state police lieutenant, called him in tears on her way to Montana. After news of the killings made headlines, film crews gathered outside his California home.

“Dallas” producers arranged a private jet to fly him to Montana. Duffy was married to ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser, whom he wed in 1974, and they shared two sons, Padraic and Conor, at the time of the family tragedy.

“They were getting up to go to school,” he recalled. “And I said to the boys, I said, ‘Padraic, Conor, we have to go in now. I’m going to chant with you. ’”Duffy had been practicing Buddhism for 15 years, and chanting was already part of the family’s morning routine.

“I said, ‘We have to chant for Grandma and Grandpa because they’ve both been killed and we have to chant for them because they’re going to understand it and hear,’” he remembered telling his sons. “The Buddhist philosophy is one of continuous life cycle of your entity, for the lack of a better word,” he explained. “But I didn’t study that at all. I was just chanting because it felt good.

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It felt right. It made my life feel better. ” Duffy built a decades-long career in Hollywood, becoming a household name through his roles on “Dallas,” “Step by Step” and “The Bold and the Beautiful. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Still Here Hollywood Podcast w/ Steve Kmetko Duffy’s parents, Terrence and Marie, were shot dead by two 19-year-olds after Terrence kicked them out of the bar.