Patrick Christys Issues £500 Littering Fine After Cigarette Incident

GB News presenter Patrick Christys received a £500 spot fine for littering in Nottingham. He claims the incident was accidental and resulted from entrapment by an enforcement officer.

GB News presenter Patrick Christys has publicly challenged a £500 spot fine issued to him for littering in Nottingham. The 34-year-old television host maintains that the citation was the result of entrapment by a uniformed civil enforcement officer after he accidentally dropped a cigarette butt from his vehicle.

Christys recounted the confrontation on the Off The Record podcast alongside broadcasters Kelvin MacKenzie and Sir Michael Ellis. He described dropping the smoking cigarette while six inches away from where it landed. He insisted he intended to retrieve the butt immediately after finishing a phone call.

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The enforcement officer arrived at the scene shortly after the incident occurred. Mr. Christys explained that he hung up his call and walked over to place the cigarette into a nearby bin. Despite this action, the officer stated that the act constituted a criminal offense and requested his personal details.

Enforcement Contractor Details

The penalty was issued by a worker from Waste Investigations Support and Enforcement. This organization operates as a contractor for Broxtowe Borough Council in the East Midlands. The enforcement activities are conducted in partnership with site owners under the Environmental Protection Act.

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Christys questioned the officer regarding visual evidence of the act. The officer admitted he did not capture the act on body camera. He justified the citation by noting that retrieving the cigarette confirmed ownership of the litter.

Mr. Christys recalled a passerby identifying him by name during the exchange. He initially refused to provide his identity but eventually complied after recognition. He subsequently sought legal advice regarding the validity of the charge.

Legal Strategy and Payment

The fixed penalty notice carries a standard tariff of £500 for littering offenses. Payment reduced to £100 if settled within 14 days of issuance. Failure to pay or contest the fine can increase the liability up to £2,500 through court proceedings.

Christys revealed that he paid the fine to prevent further escalation of the matter. He described the process as reluctantly agreeing to the penalty despite his protests of innocence. He argued that the situation was not a genuine law enforcement action.

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Council Statement and Response

A spokeswoman for Broxtowe Council declined to comment on individual cases. She confirmed that individuals issued with fixed penalties have the right to challenge them. The council emphasized that enforcement actions remain appropriate under current environmental laws.

Christys noted a discrepancy in enforcement consistency during the same visit. He observed two individuals smoking cannabis nearby without intervention. He criticized the selective application of environmental regulations in the area.