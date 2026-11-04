Patrick Christys Defends £500 Littering Fine After Cigarette Incident in Nottingham

GB News presenter Patrick Christys claims entrapment after receiving a £500 fine for dropping a cigarette butt in Nottingham, arguing he intended to bin it immediately.

GB News presenter Patrick Christys has issued a strong public rebuttal regarding a £500 spot fine for littering that he received in Nottingham. The television journalist asserts that the penalty was issued following a misunderstanding, insisting that the incident was entirely accidental. Christys maintains that he did not intend to discard the cigarette butt on the pavement but rather planned to place it in a nearby bin.

Incident Details and Enforcement Response

The confrontation occurred in the Broxtowe area of the East Midlands city where Christys was recently on a professional work assignment. A uniformed civil enforcement officer from the contractor Waste Investigations Support and Enforcement approached the presenter after spotting a cigarette butt near his vehicle. The officer issued a Fixed Penalty Notice demanding £500 for the alleged offense, noting that the amount is reduced to £100 if settled within fourteen days.

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Christys recounts that the enforcement officer claimed to have witnessed him littering while he was smoking and talking on the phone. Despite Christys' immediate assertion that he had already picked up the butt, the officer proceeded with the citation. The situation escalated when the presenter was informed that refusal to pay could eventually result in a fine as high as £2,500.

Presenter Claims Entrapment and Procedural Errors

Speaking to Kelvin MacKenzie and Sir Michael Ellis on the Off the Record podcast, Christys detailed his side of the altercation with the enforcement agent. He described how he was sitting in his car, six inches away from the discarded cigarette, when he realized he was on a call. He explained that he planned to finish the conversation before retrieving the butt, but the arrival of the officer forced an immediate resolution.

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According to the presenter, he hung up the phone and immediately walked over to dispose of the cigarette in a proper bin to demonstrate good faith. However, the officer maintained that the act constituted a crime regardless of the subsequent disposal. Christys challenged the logic of the citation, questioning how the officer could confirm he was the one responsible for the litter without direct visual confirmation on camera.

Escalation and Identification Issues

The encounter took a bizarre turn when Christys initially refused to provide his personal details to the enforcement agent. The presenter claims that the officer was unable to identify him until a passing pedestrian recognized him and shouted out his name, Patrick Christys. This incident led Christys to suspect that the entire scenario might be a staged attempt to provoke a reaction or entrap a public figure.

Following the incident, the GB News presenter sought legal advice regarding the validity of the fine. Fearing that the legal costs and potential escalation of the penalty would outweigh the initial amount, he reluctantly agreed to pay the £500 penalty. He described the experience as deeply frustrating, citing what he perceived as unfair targeting by local authority contractors.

Contrasting Enforcement and Official Responses

Christys highlighted a perceived double standard in local law enforcement by noting that he observed two young men smoking cannabis and littering immediately next to his car moments after the fine. He stated that these individuals faced no intervention from the same enforcement officers, describing the selective application of rules as hypocritical. He asked rhetorically if those committing actual criminal offenses received the same aggressive approach as accidental littering.

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Broxtowe Borough Council declined to comment on the specific case involving the broadcaster. A spokeswoman stated that environmental enforcement activities are carried out by specialist third-party contractors in partnership with site owners under the Environmental Protection Act. She confirmed that individuals issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for littering have the right to challenge the decision through proper legal channels.