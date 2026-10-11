Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Expect Fourth Child as Chiefs Lead AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced they are expecting their fourth child together, sharing beachside photos on Instagram. The news comes as Patrick and the Chiefs sit at 6-2 following a 35-12 win over the Jets.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have officially announced they are expecting their fourth child together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared the joyful news on Instagram on Tuesday with a series of beachside photos featuring the couple and their three existing children.

The 31-year-old NFL star posed alongside his wife in color-coordinated outfits at the beach. Their current kids include daughter Sterling who is five years old, son Patrick Bronze Lavon III who is three, and 19-month-old daughter Golden Raye. One image captures Patrick gently touching his wife's baby bump while another shows the entire family cradling her stomach.

Also read Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Announce They Are Expecting Their Fourth Child

Friends, family, and fans quickly flooded the comments section with congratulations. Patrick's mother Randi Mahomes wrote that she cannot wait for the new arrival and sent love to the whole family. Other followers expressed excitement with messages like Oh my gosh and congratulations alongside playful remarks about already loving the little babe.

Speculation has already begun regarding the name of the unborn child due to the family's unique naming convention. One follower suggested that if it is a boy the name should be Copper and if it is a girl the name should be Silver. This follows the pattern set by their son Patrick Bronze Lavon III which continues the precious metals theme established by the other children.

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The high school sweethearts welcomed their first child Sterling in February 2021 before getting married in 2022. Patrick previously stated he was done having children after reaching three but appears to have changed his mind. He once joked about being done but also admitted he always wanted to have kids young and enjoyed growing up in the locker room environment.

On the field the Chiefs sit at a commanding 6-2 record after a dominant 35-12 victory over the Jets at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9. That win came after a brief road skid following their early bye week. Patrick gave Chiefs Kingdom a scare when he hit the turf holding his right elbow before halftime but tests showed no structural damage to the injury.

With the offense adding pass-catching depth and the family officially on the clock for baby number four Patrick faces a busy stretch run ahead. Brittany has continued to share sweet family moments on her Instagram story most recently showing herself with their kids. The combination of professional success and personal expansion marks a significant period for the Mahomes family.