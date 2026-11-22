Sources report Patricia Hearst is in declining health in Charleston, with concerns that partner Jamie Figg controls her life and finances following her husband's death in 2013.

Patricia Hearst, the prominent socialite and heir to the Hearst media empire, is currently residing in a mansion on historic Tradd Street in Charleston, South Carolina. Recent reports from multiple sources indicate that the former revolutionary and celebrity is experiencing significant health declines. Her partner, Jamie Figg, is at the center of intense scrutiny as family members and associates express deep concern over his influence on her daily existence and financial decisions.

Concerns Over Hearst Mental and Physical Decline

Witnesses who have seen Hearst recently describe her condition as being in really bad shape. One source stated that she appears to be on a steady decline, often sitting on the porch of her home in a wheelchair. Another source, who claimed to have spent time with the socialite around Halloween, offered a contrasting perspective, stating that she was coherent and had a real conversation during that visit.

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This third source insisted that Hearst is not incoherent and does not use the wheelchair exclusively, noting that she is not homebound or locked in her room. Despite these conflicting accounts, another source described Hearst as incoherent and noted that her children are rarely seen visiting her in Charleston. The disparity in reports highlights the mystery surrounding her current well-being and living situation.

Jamie Figg Influence and Financial Allegations

Jamie Figg, who identifies himself as a socialite, has been dating Hearst since 2017, according to sources. One insider claimed that Figg moved in on Hearst after the death of her husband, Bernard Shaw, in 2013. Sources allege that Figg is trying to keep Hearst isolated from her family and controls her life completely. One source stated that Figg is not someone who just appeared on the scene recently but has been part of their social circle for some time.

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Financial concerns have also been raised regarding Hearst's real estate holdings. A source claimed that Hearst only owned three homes when she was married to Bernard Shaw, who passed away in 2013. However, insiders allege that the couple is currently on a real estate shopping spree, with Figg directing Hearst to purchase additional properties. One source mentioned that Hearst had previously stated she was not in her will but was leaving him all her real estate assets.

Conflicting Accounts of Hearst Relationship Status

While many sources express worry, one individual who has spent time with Hearst in recent weeks insisted that she and Figg are happy. This source stated that Hearst is happy with Jamie and he is happy with her, noting that there is no reason to feel any kind of problem with their relationship. The source emphasized that their partnership is stable and that Figg has been a consistent presence in her life for several years.

When reached for comment on Friday, Hearst's speech was described as uncomfortably delayed. She slowly asked the reporter to put her on a do-not-call list and drifted away while saying thank you and goodbye. This interaction occurred during a brief window of communication that lasted only moments, adding to the public speculation about her current mental state and autonomy.

Historical Context of Hearst and Shaw Relationship

Bernard Shaw, Hearst's former bodyguard and husband, died in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. Their marriage was considered a low-profile but stable partnership that provided Hearst with companionship in her later years. Sources note that Figg was in their social circle before they became friends, but the nature of their relationship shifted significantly after Shaw's death. This timeline has fueled suspicions among Hearst's family members that Figg has exploited her vulnerability.

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Hearst has been a public figure for decades, known for her role in the 1974 kidnapping of the San Francisco banker's daughter and her subsequent media coverage. Her life has been the subject of numerous books, documentaries, and films. The current concerns about her well-being mark a somber chapter for a woman who has navigated intense public scrutiny throughout her life. The situation remains fluid as family members and friends continue to monitor her condition from a distance.