YouTuber and presenter Patricia Bright has signed with HLD Talent, and is launching her latest series tomorrow.

Elev8on & French Wealth Manager Anato To Find European Investments For U.S. Stars HLD will work with Bright on the UK and U.S. strategies, partnerships and businesses, and look to solidify her name in the finance, beauty and social media spaces.

Bright is a British YouTuber, content creator, author and entrepreneur, who has been posting content for 12 years. She has around five million followers across her social channels, and yesterday she posted on YouTube for the first time in a year following a period away. She joins a roster at HLD that already includes the likes of GK Barry, Mariam Musa, Heather Bowling and Shakira Khan. , a week YouTube series from her Bright Studios.

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The first full episode launches tomorrow . The series is billed as a “feel-good transformation show about the relationship between how we look, how we feel, and the confidence we carry into the world. Each episode, sees two guests arrive wanting to feel more like themselves when they look in the mirror. Throughout the episode, Bright helps her guests explore clothes and accessories they love, and choices they regret and the stories behind them.

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After she gets a sense of what they want, Bright and her team of experts get to work on their fashion, hair, beauty and wellness needs to create a new look that “designed not to change who the guest is, but to amplify the person already there,” according to Bright.

“I’ve spent more than a decade talking to my community about how they dress, how they feel, and how they spend,” said Bright. “What I’ve learned is that those conversations are never really separate, it all comes back to confidence.blends these elements together in one show for the first time, and it feels like everything I’ve been building towards. I can’t wait for everyone to open the suitcase with me. ”Netflix Closes $380 Million Deal For Historic Radford Studios