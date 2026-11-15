Patience starting to run thin for head coaches in Week 11

Saturday didn't offer much that changed the season's complexion, but some coaches are coming under pressure.

on Halloween, breathed new life into a season that was on life support and allowed for the possibility the Trojans could sneak into the College Football Playoff.

But as quickly as the Trojans appeared on the cusp of being competitively relevant, they faded back into obscurity, losing 27-13 at No. 9This has been the Lincoln Riley experience in Los Angeles. They show up in fits and starts, dazzling with individual performances, only to wilt before accomplishing anything meaningful. In Year 5, Riley has a record of 42-21, which puts his winning percentage only fractionally better than his predecessor, Clay Helton . The results are the results.

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Riley's reported annual salary is more than $11 million, meaning he has been paid more than $50 million to oversee an extended period of stagnation.

"We've definitely come a long way as a program," Riley said, "but we've still obviously got a little ways to go. " A long way? USC might fall out of the CFP Top 25 this week. The determination that this somehow represents progress is a curious calculator.

Especially since after last season, he deemed the program's championship window was finally open.

"Honestly, now it's just time to go do it," he told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg in the spring. "It's time. The program's ready for it.

" What's especially damning about these comments are how disconnected they are with the reality of modern college football. The days of needing multiple seasons to build a championship-caliber program are over.undefeated in Year 1 almost comes off as insulting. Especially in the immediate wake of a loss to Indiana, which just won a national title in Curt Cignetti's second season. This is a cruel business.

Had USC beaten Indiana, the Trojans would have remained in the playoff conversation, and the narrative surrounding Riley might have shifted dramatically. Instead, he's squarely back on the hot seat after losing a road game in which USC was the underdog against the reigning national champions. Michigan . The Wolverines turned to one of the most respected coaches in the business, Kyle Whittingham, and now -- after a listless 31-7 loss toCould Whittingham be one-and-done?

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It seems unlikely, but given the sharp decline it's a conversation that would undoubtedly be taking place if Michigan had a permanent athletic director in place. While USC is grappling with a coach who has underachieved and Michigan being forced to consider a quick hook, Clemson has a completely different dynamic to deal with. What happens when the coach responsible for the greatest era in program history is also the one overseeing its decline?

Unlike Riley and Whittingham, Clemson's Dabo Swinney has a vault full of goodwill. He has coached Clemson to four CFP national championship games, winning two of them. The idea that Clemson should move on from him seems incredibly unfair given everything he has accomplished. He set a standard that was essentially impossible to maintain and that ultimately has made back-to-back mediocre seasons qualify as failure.

For all the uncertainty surrounding these coaching situations and some others, Saturday didn't offer much that changed the complexion of the season.was a notable exception, but for the most part, the teams in the playoff picture did little to change the conversation.that threw travel plans into chaos, credit goes to the teams and conferences that scrambled to find alternative arrangements and kept Saturday's college football schedule largely intact. From lengthy bus rides to last-minute flight changes and delayed kickoffs, teams across the country found ways to adapt to an unprecedented logistical challenge.

Of all the teams impacted by the unprecedented disruption, the Rebels were the only ones unable to make arrangements to play Saturday. Instead, the SEC moved their game at "I can't wrap my mind around the fact that they can't find a way to get here," he said.

"My concern is the level at which they were pushed to find a way to get here. " It's a fair line of thinking. Ole Miss explained that its charter crew ran into duty-time restrictions and that crew wouldn't have been able to fly until Saturday afternoon "at the earliest.

" No one is denying there were challenging logistical hurdles, but -- to Denny's point -- it's a bad look that even with all the money and influence in the SEC, Ole Miss was the only team unable to find a solution. Ole Miss also said it determined it was too late to send its players on a bus trip of more than eight hours. Under normal circumstances, that would be a perfectly reasonable position.

Nobody expects a major college football program to spend eight hours on a bus the night before a game. , for example, was already on the runway when the ground stop went into effect.

Rather than wait for another flight, the Green Wave loaded onto buses for a five-and-a-half-hour drive to Houston, where their game againstThe logistical challenge of moving a football game expected to draw more than 80,000 fans to a different day was exponentially greater than what Ole Miss faced in adjusting its travel plans. Instead of finding a way to get one team to Norman, the SEC chose a solution that inconvenienced tens of thousands of people, many of whom had made travel arrangements of their own.

And it's not hard to see why some might question how motivated Ole Miss was to find an alternative. By moving the game to Sunday, the Rebels avoided an exhausting bus trip, will face a smaller and less imposing crowd, and have the luxury of an FCS opponent waiting next week, making the lost day of preparation and recovery less consequential. None of that proves Ole Miss intentionally dragged its feet.

But it does raise a fair question about whether the Rebels had much incentive to exhaust every possible option to play Saturday. Steve Sarkisian has long been considered one of college football's premier offensive playcallers, but that reputation has been tested this season as quarterbackBut with No. 6 Texas' playoff hopes potentially hanging in the balance Saturday at LSU, Sarkisian reminded everyone why he's held in such high regard.in motion before the snap.

LSU struggled to recognize what was happening, allowing Brown to slip into open space for a 4-yard touchdown from Manning with three seconds left. It capped a comeback that erased an 11-point second-half deficit, and kept the Longhorns on course for the playoff. The Longhorns have now won four straight games to improve to 8-2, and with Arkansas and Texas A&M remaining in the regular season a 10-2 record is well within reach.

If that happens, Texas is a playoff lock. Passengers at LAX, other SoCal airports face delays, cancellations after ground stop lifted'Miracle': All rescued from capsized New Orleans riverboat in tanker collision Because it's hard to imagine either program having to work as hard as Wake Forest to be taken seriously. The No. 13 Demon Deacons are the lowest-ranked one-loss team from a Power 4 conference and sit behind five teams with two losses.

Sure, the schedule hasn't been the most demanding, and it's reasonable to wonder how Wake Forest would fare against better competition. But the Deacs are doing exactly what a national championship-caliber team would be expected to do with that schedule.49-7, leading 42-0 at halftime. Over their past four games, the Deacs have outscored opponents 145-0 in the first half, the third-largest differential over a four-game stretch by any FBS team in the past 20 seasons, according to ESPN research.

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The last team to do better? Over its past six games, Wake has outscored opponents 313-38, winning by at least 20 points in each game. It is also the first ACC team to score at least 40 points while allowing fewer than 10 in four straight games, something no FBS team had accomplished since If a traditional power were putting up these numbers, the conversation would be about the height of its ceiling.

Coach Jake Dickert assessed his team's predicament well.

"People, they don't know what to make of us because they don't understand how we're doing it," he said. "We keep making statement after statement. Eventually, they're going to have to say we're a pretty good team.

" Wake has certainly exceeded most expectations, but this is not a team that came out of nowhere. Last year, Dickert's first year in Winston-Salem, the team won nine games. But Wake didn't get a vote in the preseason AP poll. WithWhen UCLA announced that it was leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, one of the prevailing thoughts was that the school was essentially punting on being competitive in football.

The program, despite all its inherent advantages, had rarely been relevant over the previous three decades. The Bruins' last outright conference title came in 1998, and in the 25 seasons that followed, they finished with a winning record in the Pac-12 just 10 times. With that history, it would have taken a special shade of blue-colored glasses to conjure the optimism to expect improvement by joining a larger, deeper conference, even with the sizable increase in media revenue.

, UCLA's first 10-0 start since that 1998 team coached by Bob Toledo and the third such start in program history. After winning just three games last year, UCLA's seven-win improvement matches its best turnaround. No matter what happens for the rest of the season, this will be remembered as a transformational campaign for UCLA. Coach Bob Chesney has been nothing short of brilliant in Year 1.

It would be easy to look at everything that comes next as a bonus. UCLA has already exceeded every reasonable expectation, and even if things go sideways from here, that won't change. The Bruins are thinking about winning the Big Ten. They should be thinking about competing for a national championship.

In a season when there isn't much separating the teams projected to make the playoff, why shouldn't UCLA believe it can beat any of them? After starting the season 2-5, it was fair to question whether the end of the Deion Sanders experiment would soon be upon us. But after wins against Kansas State and,the future doesn't look as bleak. Colorado competed well against Utah and Texas Tech and now has a win against a ranked opponent.

Colorado still isn't expected to elevate to a level where it competes for conference titles, but the Buffs prevented a complete collapse. That's something. The Mountaineers needed a win against reeling Kansas to reach bowl-eligibility. Instead, they no-showed in a 37-14 loss and will now need to beat either Houston or Utah to reach six wins.

The comedy of errors that is the 2026 Cal football team delivered again against Virginia in a 36-7 loss, which was summed up with this disaster of a playcall and execution. , Harvard clinched at least a share of its fourth straight Ivy League title, becoming just the third program in conference history to accomplish the feat, while also securing an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

The Crimson can claim their first outright conference title since 2014 with a win overWith a 6-3 record and one win against a ranked opponent, South Carolina was wildly overrated by the committee at No. 17. And it proved just that with a humiliating 34-6 loss toto finish the regular season, it should be playoff-bound.

It might be better off missing the Big 12 title game if it finishes 10-2, because a loss in the title game could result in a drop from a playoff position. We provided an obituary for Oregon a few weeks ago, and, all of a sudden, the Ducks are flying again. With wins againstto end the year, Oregon would finish 9-3, and considering it's ranked No. 16 right now, that should put it pretty close to the playoff cutoff line.

The Broncos' grasp on the Group of 6 playoff spot got even stronger with a thrilling 46-41 win againstSoCal to stay dry, sunny before another chance of showers next week. Here's when rain could returnDriver accused of killing 3 women in crash near NoHo Metro station arrested on suspicion of DUI