Path of Exile 2 launches 1.0 and Petit Planet arrives in December 2026 alongside Rayman Legends Retold and Professor Layton on Switch 2.

The video game industry is preparing for a significant wave of major title releases in December 2026, marking the end of the year with high-profile launches. After two years in early access, Path of Exile 2 officially departs its preview stage on December 11 to become a fully realized product. Simultaneously, HoYoverse introduces its highly anticipated cozy MMO, Petit Planet, to PC and mobile platforms on December 4. These releases anchor a busy month that also features beloved franchise entries and retro-inspired remakes for console players.

Path of Exile 2 Final Release Details

Path of Exile 2 is concluding its early access period with the official 1.0 launch scheduled for December 11. The full release delivers the complete six-act campaign along with two new character classes and additional weapon types. Developers have incorporated community feedback to improve existing classes and rework the passive skill tree for this final version.

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The game remains free-to-play but offers five new Supporter Packs for purchase. These packs provide exclusive cosmetic items and are available directly through the official Path of Exile 2 website. The launch marks a major milestone for the title following its extensive testing phase over the last two years.

Petit Planet Cozy MMO Launch

HoYoverse is releasing Petit Planet on December 4 for both PC and mobile devices. This new entry in the galactic life sim genre invites players to build and customize their own unique worlds. The game encourages open-ended gameplay where users can spend their time as they see fit within a social MMO environment.

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Early previews suggest the title could rival Animal Crossing: New Horizons in terms of wholesome and cozy gameplay. The game draws comparisons to The Little Prince with its cheerful tone and imaginative setting. A version for the Nintendo Switch 2 is planned for release in 2027 to expand the player base further.

Switch 2 and Retro Game Expansions

The Nintendo Switch 2 is receiving notable updates with Coral Island making its long-awaited jump to the new console. Rayman Legends Retold also arrives, offering a remake of the 2013 platformer with updated 3D visuals and a retold narrative structure. This provides a nostalgic experience for fans of the original title while showcasing modern graphical capabilities.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World brings the latest monster-taming RPG from Square Enix to the market. The franchise continues to offer deep strategic gameplay for players who enjoy collecting and battling creatures. These additions highlight the diverse range of experiences available on the Switch 2 platform during the holiday season.

Professor Layton and Holiday Multiplayer

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam returns to bring back one of the most beloved puzzle adventure franchises. The game adds to a list of diverse options that includes chaotic multiplayer experiences like Dumpster Gang. Players can also choose A Game About Digging A Hole Together for cooperative fun during holiday gatherings.

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The release schedule also includes PowerWash Simulator 2 featuring a new Barbie DLC pack. Pokémon Pokopia receives the second portion of its DLC expansion pass to continue the story. These additions ensure there is content for every type of gamer this month. The Game Awards on December 10 may also trigger additional shadow-dropped releases or announcements.