Path of Exile 1.0 Release Brings New Acts, Classes, and Conquerors League

Grind Gear Games launches the major 1.0 update for Path of Exile, introducing Acts 5 and 6, Shadow and Duelist classes, and the Conquerors of Wraeclast league.

Grind Gear Games has officially announced that its action RPG is preparing for its major 1.0 release after nearly two years in Early Access. The studio is treating this milestone as more than just a campaign completion, delivering substantial new content and deep systemic overhauls. Players can expect two new acts, two new character classes, and a completely new challenge league that redefines the endgame experience.

Campaign Expansion With New Acts

The campaign is finally reaching its intended conclusion with the introduction of Acts 5 and 6. These new chapters add a slew of new areas, unique bosses, and special encounters that complete the six-act journey. Fans who have waited for the story to reach its end will find these additions offer a substantial payoff after the long Early Access period.

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Shadow And Duelist Classes Details

Starting a new character is now more exciting with the introduction of the Shadow and the Duelist. The Shadow class brings daggers and traps into the mix, featuring a distinctive Stealth mechanic that differs from standard game mechanics. Meanwhile, the Duelist introduces the much-requested sword weapon type and a Stance system that rewards timing the empowerment of abilities for greater effectiveness.

Major Passive And Item System Updates

The underlying systems are receiving sweeping changes to support the game build-crafting depth. The passive skill tree is undergoing a major overhaul with hundreds of new stats, and Jewel Sockets have been moved into existing clusters to alter buildcraft strategies. Unique items are getting similar attention with tons of new additions and revamps to existing equipment pieces.

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Ascendancy And Gem Balance Adjustments

Existing Ascendancies are not being left behind, with the Infernalist, Blood Mage, and Acolyte of Chayula receiving significant changes. The Mercenary class is getting a fundamental adjustment to its reloading mechanics, and support gems are being substantially rebalanced. These updates aim to give everyone more options for builds and make familiar characters feel like entirely different projects to manage.

Conquerors Of Wraeclast League Launch

GGG is introducing the Conquerors of Wraeclast challenge league, which tasks players with building a fortress and raising an army to fight across the Atlas endgame map. This new mode provides a distinct pursuit beyond the familiar cycle of clearing maps and hunting for better gear. It represents a major turning point for the entire experience, offering a wild new layer of content for the action RPG community.