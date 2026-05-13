Patchouli Oil: Retro Fragrance Ingredient Now Fights Mosquitoes?

A retro fragrance ingredient once popular with men now serves as a natural mosquito repellent. Researchers found that patchouli oil, known for its musky scent, provided complete protection against Aedes aegypti mosquitoes for three hours.

A retro fragrance ingredient, patchouli oil , once popular with men in the 1960s can now be used as a natural insect repellent. Researchers in Brazil discovered that this musky scent, used in perfumes, aftershaves, and skincare products, left mosquitoes unable to land on skin.

The oil, derived from the leaves of the patchouli plant, was formulated into a topical cream and tested against Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which carry diseases including dengue fever, Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever. It provided complete protection against these mosquitoes for up to three hours. The compound found in patchouli oil that gives it its distinct smell, patchouli alcohol, is believed to be responsible for the repellent effect.

The formulation was stable for 90 days in various storage conditions, with no changes in color, smell, or texture. Further studies are required before the oil can be used widely, including toxicity and clinical safety testing. U.S. health officials recommend using EPA-registered repellents containing ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus as proven safe and effective methods for preventing mosquito-borne diseases.

To keep mosquitoes at bay, one can avoid them by wearing long sleeves and trousers, using proven repellents before venturing outside, and removing standing water sources. The CDC also recommends practicing 'five essentials' during hot weather, which includes covering up, using permethrin-treated clothing, staying in air-conditioned spaces, being vigilant for bug bites, and using repellent when outdoors





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Mosquitorepellent Patchouli Oil Aedes Aegypti

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