Pat McFadden Denies EU Youth Mobility Scheme Harms UK Jobless Efforts

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden defends the proposed EU youth mobility deal, arguing it will not hinder efforts to reduce the million NEETs in the UK.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden has firmly rejected claims that a proposed new youth mobility scheme will negatively impact the British government's ability to reduce youth unemployment. McFadden insisted that the agreement with the European Union, which permits EU nationals under thirty to live, work, and study in the United Kingdom, will not impede domestic efforts to get young British people into employment.

Core Details Of The Youth Mobility Agreement

The Prime Minister is scheduled to finalize this Brexit reset agreement with EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Friday. This diplomatic move aims to establish closer ties between the UK and the European bloc after the separation. As part of this broader package, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham is expected to sign deals covering food and drink trade as well as emissions trading mechanisms.

Also read UK Welfare Reset: Pat McFadden and Alan Milburn Outline 10-Year Plan to Tackle Youth Inactivity

Central to this reset is the youth experience scheme, designed to mirror existing arrangements where young Brits can live, work, and study across the EU. The proposed deal will allow up to 80,000 EU nationals between the ages of eighteen and thirty to travel to the UK annually for stays of up to three years. This quota range falls between 75,000 and 80,000 participants each year under the new framework.

McFadden Defends Against NEET Concerns

McFadden addressed concerns that introducing cheaper foreign labor might undermine initiatives to help jobless British youth. He pointed to European countries with free movement rules having superior records on youth inactivity. The Work and Pensions Secretary noted that the Netherlands maintains a NEET rate one-third of the UK's, while Ireland's rate is approximately half.

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These statistics were cited to demonstrate that youth mobility and free movement do not prevent nations from effectively tackling youth unemployment. McFadden argued that the best approach involves combining welfare changes for young people with the creation of a growing economy. He emphasized that the government can pursue both international cooperation and domestic employment targets simultaneously.

Political Context And The NEET Crisis

The discussion arises shortly after a major report highlighted nearly one million young people not in education, employment, or training. These individuals are commonly referred to as NEETs, a statistic representing a significant challenge for the Labour Party. Ex-Health Secretary Alan Milburn is preparing to publish proposals on Tuesday specifically addressing this crisis.

Mayor Andy Burnham is actively working to address the UK's ballooning benefits bill alongside these employment challenges. When asked about a wider return to EU free movement rules, McFadden clarified that his party is not proposing such a measure. However, he maintained that the specific youth mobility scheme on the table remains a viable option alongside domestic policies.

Future Diplomatic Relations With The EU

The Prime Minister has expressed a desire to see the UK rejoin the EU within his lifetime. He intends to use the Friday summit to initiate a serious dialogue regarding the long-term future of UK-EU ties. He has stated that the current status quo is insufficient for the nation's interests.

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McFadden agreed that the UK requires a closer relationship with the European bloc. He added that the ultimate end state of this relationship is not yet defined. The government aims to explore various options for a new long-term partnership as part of this diplomatic reset.