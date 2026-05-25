Pat McAfee's First Reactions to His Newborn Son

Pat McAfee and his wife, Samantha McAfee, have delivered their second child after Samantha's emergency C-section. Pat shared his heartwarming experience of the newborn spending time with the family at the NICU, along with bringing his first daughter, Mackenzie, to meet her new brother.

NEWS TEXT: on Monday, May 25.

"Due to Samantha having a high risk pregnancy and severe preeclampsia, the decision was made to have an emergency C-Section on Friday night. Baby boy officially entered the world on May 22nd at 10:42PM as a 6lb 6oz screaming young legend ... 10 Toes, 10 Fingers, full head of hair.

". Pat recalled how he and Samantha, who tied the knot in August 2020, were able to have some precious time together with "Literally in his first moments of life, Midas was working ... He was able to get his O2 Levels high enough to be able to come hang with us in our room and because of that we got to do all of the immediate magical newborn moments," Pat continued.

"Skin to skin, 10,000 kisses, tons of love, all of that.. inevitably, since he came into the world at 36 Weeks (40 is full term), he had to develop his lungs a little bit more, get some fluid out of him, and adjust a bit to life outside of Sam’s stomach.. So, he was sent to the NICU to help the transition from the womb to the world.

" Larger-than-life sports personality Pat McAfee and his wife, Samantha McAfee, are expanding their brood. "The path that led us here was filled with needles, hormones, countless appointments, and more emotion than we ever knew two hearts could hold," Samantha wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 29, announcing that the couple are expecting baby No. 2. Pat also shared that Samantha "was recovering like a badass from the mind boggling C-Section surgery.

" "Watching Samantha battle thru her recovery has been nothing short of inspiring, WE APPRECIATE YOU @MrsMcAfeeShow," he wrote. "I will be sure that our kids will know how much you went thru for them.

" In addition to being in awe of his wife’s strength post-childbirth, Pat gushed that Midas was just as tough as his mom. "We had a sneaky suspicion that he was a dawg and a fighter but, it is a bit scary to see your baby hooked up to so many \'very serious\' things," he continued. "He ended up staying roughly 36 hours in the NICU before being released back to our room ... a FULL CELEBRATION occured .

We’ve been floating around this room.. sleeping and burping and feeding and changing diapers ever since.

" Pat shared that he and Samantha are looking forward to getting \"back home\" to their daughter Mackenzie, 3, so she can \"meet her baby brother. \" Mega sports personality Pat McAfee seems to be everywhere all at once. The former Indianapolis Colts punter now serves as an analyst for ESPN, while also hosting his own show, The Pat McAfee Show, and consistently finding his way to WWE events as a commentator -- who occasionally participates in the matches.

On top of all these ventures, he currently holds a spot as a WWE analyst and is a part of the main roster occasionally as a commentator. He also spent the day sharing memories and expressing his gratitude with his wife, their daughter and his newborn son, Midas.

So on this Memorial Day we say Thank You to those who gave everything to this country that we call home. and we will use their stories as guidance for our young boy about a life lived right," he wrote.

"We Love You Midas... Welcome to the McAfee family. We will do everything we can for you, brother.

" "P.s. Midas has already watched the closest Indy 500 of all time. The Vegas Golden Knights HUGE game 3 comeback... AND of course, Top Gun Maverick," he concluded.

Thank you for following Pat McAfees stories of his family expansions. This text should summarize his recent events





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