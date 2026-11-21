ESPN analyst Pat McAfee returned to the University of Miami's 33-foot diving platform during Saturday's College GameDay broadcast, and this time fellow analyst

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee returned to the University of Miami's 33-foot diving platform during Saturday's College GameDay broadcast, and this time fellow analyst Desmond Howard made the leap with him while wearing a full suit and tie.diving program's 26 national championships and counted down before the pair threw up "The U" and stepped off together.

Host Rece Davis opened the segment by pointing out the two empty chairs beside Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban.

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"I think I heard rumors that Pat and Des are on a field trip someplace," Davis said before the broadcast cut to Hurricanes divers working off the springboards at the campus aquatic center. The camera then panned up to Howard in his suit, and McAfee popped into frame next to him. The former West Virginia punter tied the diving program's success to the football team's playoff chase.

"26 national championships for the Miami diving team," McAfee said. "And this year, this Miami football team is looking to run for a national title as well. " He also explained his swimwear. "Back on your campus, this banana hammock isn't just for you," McAfee said.

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"It is to describe a day that could be complete chaos as great teams take on not-so-great teams and the College Football Playoff could get affected forever. " McAfee went in feet first while Howard's arms flailed on the way down. As Herbstreit and Saban broke down the slow-motion replay, the desk gave McAfee full marks with "that's a perfect pencil" and joked that Howard "had a little bit of help" from his suit.

Davis added that Howard's suit was ruined. Putting the Michigan legend in a suit and tie was the right call, because a straight repeat of last year's jump wouldn't have landed the same way. McAfee has made his GameDay segments into weekly events this fall, and hisMcAfee first jumped from the platform on Sept. 20, 2025, when GameDay set up at Lakeside Patio before Florida at Miami. After making his pick, he, stripped down to a Speedo and jumped.

"I think The U is back," McAfee yelled. "Give me the Hurricanes. " Miami beat the Gators 26-7 that night. Water stunts go back further for McAfee, who jumped into the Brazos River in his full suit during GameDay at Baylor in 2019.

No. 7 Miami clinches a spot in the ACC championship game with a win over Virginia Tech or a Louisville loss to Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes bounced back from a loss at Notre Dame with a 36-25 win over Duke, and they lead FBS with 44.1 points per game. Quarterback Darian Mensah leads the country with a 76.3% completion rate and has thrown 29 touchdown passes, which puts him in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

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Virginia Tech started 4-0 under first-year coach James Franklin but has lost two straight, including a 51-28 loss at SMU and a home loss to Stanford. Miami has won five straight in the series, and the visit marks theMatt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB.

A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.