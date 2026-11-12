Pat McAfee Makes ESPN College GameDay Announcement for Week 11

One of the most legendary faces connected to the Boise State football program will be on hand as the guest picker for this weekend’s edition of College GameDay.

One of the most legendary faces connected to the Boise State football program will be on hand as the guest picker for this weekend’s edition of College GameDay.

Pat McAfee revealed that Ian Johnson will join the hosts on the desk to reveal his Saturday Selections as part of ESPN’s flagship college football pregame program. Johnson was on hand with McAfee to make the announcement personally, and invited everyone on College GameDay to celebrate the weekend with the folks in Boise.

Also read Who will be ESPN College GameDay’s guest picker for Boise State vs. Oregon State?

“I love the opportunity to support and represent Boise State for GameDay,” Johnson said during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The moment where Johnson proposed to his girlfriend after scoring the winning two-point conversion in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl will forever live in college football…He added: “Boise is just a place where it’s old-school values. The people care about football, and the people care about each other.

” “The people want you to come up here and have a great time, so it’s gonna be a welcoming atmosphere for you and everyone from College GameDay,” Johnson said.

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“It’s gonna be a great game. These are regular, everyday people coming into the stadium. They’re working 9 to 5s, and they’re supporting Bronco Nation through and through. ”Johnson is known for playing at the running back position for the Broncos from 2005 through 2008, and is most famous for his game-winning “Statue of Liberty” two-point conversion play to upset Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.

Johnson is also known for proposing to his girlfriend, a Boise State cheerleader at the time, on the Fox broadcast right after winning that game against the No. 7 Sooners. Over his four years with the Boise State program, Johnson ran for 4,183 yards, ranking as the third-most in school history, and 58 touchdowns, which still stands as the all-time record for any Broncos player.

What happens on the blue turf this Saturday could play directly into what the College Football Playoff field looks like. Boise State is still the class of the Group of Six, sitting atop the Pac-12 standings and the non-Power Four selection currently on the right side of the bracket. After losing its first game of the season by a touchdown at Oregon, the Broncos have won eight straight games and own a No. 24 ranking in the committee room.

If they can stay on the winning side, they’ll be a sure thing for the No. 12 seed in the playoff for what would be the second time. Oregon State stands in their way. Despite losing two-straight games coming in, the Beavers are still a serious obstacle for the Broncos, playing some of the most potent passing offense in college football this season. James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ.

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He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.