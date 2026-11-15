Pat Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 11

Will the CFP selection committee apply the Indiana logic to Alabama this week?

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff résumé has taken a hit recently. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectselects and seeds the 12 teams who belong in the College Football Playoff as if today were Selection Sunday.

But before getting to that, we have to discuss whether Alabama will get the Indiana treatment. , which continued this season with a No. 5 ranking the first week and a move up to No. 3 in the second.

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Meanwhile, the Hoosiers were rather shockingly dropped five spots without playing from Week 1 to Week 2, plummeting from No. 4 to No. 9. The explanation: Almost everyone Indiana played lost while the Hoosiers were off, diminishing their résumé. Well, now it’s the Tide’s turn to deal with a diminished résumé.

Look what happened to their quality victories: Kentucky lost for the second straight week, falling to 7–3; South Carolina lost, falling to 6–4; Mississippi State lost again, falling to 4–6; Texas A&M lost, falling to 4–6; and LSU lost, falling to 6–4. At this point, Alabama has one win over a ranked team . No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. Fiesta Bowl:Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the Others Receiving Votes podcast for SI and is a regular contributor to the Tony Kornheiser Show podcast. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The Courier-Journal.

Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.